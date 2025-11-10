Kim Medcalf ‘so excited’ as she confirms Sam Mitchell’s return to EastEnders

Kim Medcalf has shared her excitement at returning to EastEnders as Sam Mitchell. Viewers last saw Sam in January 2024, as she decided to flee Walford after falling out with brother Phil over his affair.

With rumours spiralling that Sam is set to return to the soap, the BBC have officially confirmed that Sam’s coming home – for a ‘short stint’ this Christmas.

But why is Sam returning to EastEnders? And what can fans expect from her comeback?

She’s coming home! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders reveals Sam Mitchell return

Sharing the news this weekend, EastEnders revealed details of Sam’s imminent return. In a post to Facebook, a press release read: “Whilst Sam has only been away from Albert Square for almost two years, Walford has changed immensely since she left.”

This includes the return of Zoe Slater, now living on Albert Square once again. “Zoe and Sam have not seen each other for over 20 years,” the BBC continued. And whilst there is no doubt that Zoe has had difficult times, she never took any lawful responsibility for her role in Den Watts’ murder which Sam initially took the blame for.

“As the enemies come face-to-face for the first time, only time will tell if the pair are willing to put their troubles from the past aside, or if Sam has an ulterior motive for revenge.”

As the press release continued, it hinted that Sam would not ‘receive a warm welcome home.’ However, a ‘troubling situation’ would see her turn to her family for help.

Can she make amends with brother Phil?

Sam left Walford under a dark cloud (Credit: BBC)

Kim Medcalf “so excited” as she reveals EastEnders return

Of her return, Kim said: “It’s such a joy to be asked to come back to EastEnders. Especially as it’s the festive period and you know there will always be plenty of fireworks.

She continued: “I love the character of Sam. She always causes drama wherever she goes, but she also has that vulnerable side too, which is great to play. It’s also lovely being back on set with the fantastic cast and to see old friends and new faces.”

And, as the news broke this weekend, Kim posted to her X account: “So excited to be back on the Square!!!”

