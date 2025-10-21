EastEnders reveals Gina and Jasmine’s fate in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This piece contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is available for streaming now on BBC iPlayer, but has not yet aired on BBC One – as the fate of Gina and Jasmine is revealed.

Gina Knight and Jasmine Fisher’s fate is revealed in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, October 21), in the wake of Nigel’s calamitous car accident. As last night’s episode ended, Gina and Jasmine were both unconscious, thanks to an out-of-control Morris Minor, piloted by confused Nigel.

Will the ladies pull through?

What has Nigel done? (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine and Gina fight for their lives in early EastEnders release

Sitting behind the wheel of his car, Nigel is horrified to realise that he’s hit Jasmine. He rushes to injured Jasmine’s side as she attempts to call an ambulance.

When Jasmine passes out again, Nigel answers a call from Julie. She rushes to his side, and is shocked to find Jasmine and Gina unconscious in front of Nigel’s damaged car.

She rushes Nigel home as the ambulance arrives, covering up his involvement in the crime. As news of the crash spreads, the residents of Walford assume that someone stole Nigel’s car, and that Jasmine and Gina have been the subject to a hit-and-run.

But, as she returns to outside, she bumps into Jean – who quickly realises what has happened.

Julie convinced Jean to keep quiet (Credit: BBC)

Julie covers up the crash as Jasmine’s motives are ‘revealed’

Admitting that Nigel had been responsible, Julie swears Jean to secrecy. Jean isn’t happy, but she agrees to keep quiet.

Once Jean has left, Julie tells guilty Nigel that she had been the one driving the car. Will Nigel believe her lies?

Meanwhile, Oscar stands vigil at Jasmine’s bedside in hospital. He’s alarmed to hear that Jasmine requested her mother keep away, in spite of what has happened.

Is Jasmine hiding something?

Earlier in the episode, she gave a tantalising glimpse as to her true motives. As she lay injured, she told Nigel: “She’s ruined everything. She needs to pay for what she did.”

But who was she referring to? Presumably Cindy – but what has Cindy done? And what does Jasmine have planned?

