EastEnders fans emotional as legend Stacey Slater jets off to Brazil

EastEnders fans have been left emotional after watching Walford icon Stacey Slater exit scenes on the soap last night.

Despite having decided not to go to Brazil and to stay on Albert Square, Max Branning’s return changed everything for Stace.

Unable to get over her ex dating her cousin Zoe, Stacey decided to remove herself from the situation and jet off after all. Fair play.

Stacey Slater’s exit scenes in EastEnders

Stace decided to pick up her whole life (minus Lily, Charli, Jean and well all of her friends and family) and move it last night (Thursday, October 2) as she jumped into a cab to the airport with Hope and Arthur.

Finding out that Max Branning and Zoe Slater had been dating for a while, Stacey was fuming that they’d stoop so low. Especially after Max had tried to get back into her good books just moments prior.

Realising that the pair had some history and that Max had been helping Zoe to try to find her son, Stacey announced the news to the pub punters at Lauren and Peter’s wedding reception.

After she dropped the bombshell, Max called it a day with Zoe and decided to attempt to make amends with Stacey by telling her how much she meant to him. But, Stacey couldn’t care less.

With Max telling her that he’d stick around in Walford and would try to make it up to her, Stacey knew what she had to do. She had to leave so that Max never had a chance of sneaking back into her life again.

Rounding up Hope and Arthur, she then said goodbye to Lily and the rest of the Slater clan (minus Jean Slater who was stuck on the tube) and headed off to live with Sean Slater in Brazil.

Fans emotional as favourite Stacey Slater leaves the soap

Stacey Slater has become an EastEnders icon ever since she first arrived into Walford in 2004. And, while she had a good run, her journey has come to an end. For now. She will most likely be back but, for now, she’s gone away for a little bit.

Watching Stacey leave for Brazil without even saying goodbye to Jean, fans have taken to their socials to share their devastation over Stacey’s final scene.

One fan wrote: “Saying goodbye to Stacey Slater (even just for a little while) was never gonna be easy… I am BAWLING still. Those scenes with Max and Oscar hit hard too. Max & Cindy scenes are gonna be fire. Jean & Priya is such an unlikely friendship. We love to see it.”

Another agreed: “I’m so sad Stacey didn’t get to say goodbye to Jean. Now Jean’s going to spiral.”

A third person added: “We’ll miss you so much Lacey, you have no idea how iconic Stacey is as a character. You deserve this break do much, you’ve worked hard over the last year. Don’t stay away too long!!”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Ben Mitchell returns to support grieving Callum

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at EastEnders Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.