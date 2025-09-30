EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Ben Mitchell returns to support grieving Callum

It’s a tough time in EastEnders spoilers next week as Callum’s surprised when Ben turns up to support him at Jonno’s funeral

And the drama just keeps on coming in Walford as Harry panics when Kojo Asare collapses.

Don’t miss out on these seven huge EastEnders spoilers.

1. Callum says goodbye to Jonno in EastEnders spoilers

The Mitchells come together to support Callum on the day of Jonno’s funeral, with Stuart even turning up.

Callum asks Johnny to stay away from the funeral so that nobody suspects their relationship, but Kathy spots them kissing.

Kathy reports back to the Mitchells who then all confront Callum, but he fights back and hits them with some home truths.

He then tells Johnny that he’s serious about their relationship and asks him to be at the funeral after all.

2. Ben rocks up at the funeral

Kathy tells Callum Highway that he’ll keep his new relationship a secret from Ben Mitchell if he promises to tell Ben and Lexi after the funeral.

Things are soon made super awkward though when Ben shows up at the funeral to support Callum…

After the funeral, Phil’s thrilled to see Ben back in Walford as he discovers that he’s been transferred to a UK prison after turning informant on a cellmate.

Johnny suggests to Callum that they continue to keep their relationship a secret from Ben but Callum knows that the truth needs to come out.

With the funeral now over, Kathy and Julie suggest that Phil visits Ben on the way to the airport. But, will he?

3. Kojo collapses

Harry and Gina return back from a cosy weekend away together, but Harry’s soon thrown back into the chaos when Kojo collapses in The Arches.

Harry then realises that Kojo is still working for Okie and Ravi. When a conversation with Ravi Gulati proves to be unsuccessful, Harry then turns to Teddy for help.

Later on, George finds out about Kojo’s collapse and turns up to check if he’s okay. But, Kojo worries that George is interfering too much and gives him the silent treatment.

4. Harry tries to protect Kojo in EastEnders spoilers

Teddy advises Harry to not turn himself into the police, assuring him that he’ll have words with Ravi.

Conjuring up a new plan after his chat falls flat, Teddy arranges for Harry, Kojo and Gina to have dinner in a bid to catch Ravi out.

Teddy then heads over to Kojo’s flat but soon has to hide in the bathroom when Ravi and Okie enter.

Afterwards, Harry is on edge when George quizzes him on Kojo. Harry panics when he realises that Okie has set Kojo up for another job at a car show away from Walford. But, can he get him out of it?

5. Avani encourages Suki to talk to Eve

Priya, Ravi, Avani and Nugget move back into No.41 after the house sale despite not wanting to.

Suki tries to patch things up within the family as Avani suggests that Suki talks things through with Eve.

6. Eve wants a baby in EastEnders spoilers

Over a drink, Eve tells Suki that she wants to adopt a baby with her. Priya soon finds Suki researching into the idea and suggests that Suki is too much of a bad mother to raise another child.

Suki then heads off to discuss things with Eve. Has her family swayed her decision?

7. Things kick off at school for Joel and Tommy

With Vicki struggling to gain control of Joel’s misogynistic behaviour, an incidents kicks off at school which is sparked by Joel and Tommy.

Soon, parents of pupils get involved to discuss the impact of sharing harmful content online.

With Vicki then having words once more with Joel over his behaviour and views, Joel ends up hitting her.