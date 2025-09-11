Jonno dropped dead in EastEnders tonight… here’s how it leads to Ben Mitchell’s return

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, September 11) saw the vile Jonno Highway drop dead, leaving son Callum shocked. Jonno’s sudden departure came as relations between father and son hit an all-time low, and Jonno suffered a heart attack.

Things had gotten off to a surprisingly amicable start, but it wasn’t long before Jonno let his true colours show again. Realising that Jonno wanted money, Callum ordered his father to leave.

In response, Jonno grew angry and emotional… and suddenly collapsed to the floor.

Callum’s dad breathed his last tonight (Credit: BBC)

Jonno dropped dead in EastEnders tonight

Callum ran to fetch Anthony as his father collapsed to the floor. Left at Jonno’s side, Johnny called an ambulance. Meanwhile, Jonno was vile to the last – and used his last breath to tell Johnny how disappointed he was in his son.

By the time Callum returned, Jonno had died. Seeing how upset Callum was, Johnny lied, telling him that Jonno had asked for Callum’s forgiveness, and professed his love.

Callum and Johnny then then fell into an embrace, kissing passionately on the exact spot where homophobic abuser Jonno had died only hours before.

Ben returns for Jonno’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell returns following death of Jonno

Upcoming spoilers for EastEnders have revealed that Ben Mitchell will return to Walford for Jonno’s funeral. As Callum prepares to bury his dad, he’s shocked by the return of his husband, who was been granted a transfer to the UK and is on day release for his father-in-law’s funeral.

Of Ben’s return, star Max Bowden said: “He’s coming back as a doting husband. He’s managed to get a transfer from the US and he comes back for a brief stint which was lovely to film and see everybody.

Max continued: “He’s been a naughty boy. He’s essentially… he gets extradited on a day release and he comes back for Callum’s dad’s funeral!’”

But with Callum and Johnny’s affair having resumed, how will they cope with the sudden return of Ben? And can they trust Phil to keep his mouth shut about what he witnessed?

Ben doesn’t come to the funeral alone either. Also in attendance is Jonno’s other son, Stuart Highway. But what has become of Stuart since we saw him last?

