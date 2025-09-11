EastEnders fans have predicted that someone could die as the feud between rivals Jack Branning and Ravi Gulati continues to escalate. The pair amped up hostilities in EastEnders last night (Wednesday, September 10) as Ravi blackmailed Jack over Zoe’s shooting.

After learning that Jack had tried to frame him, Ravi responded by demanding £100,000 from the copper. This marks the latest escalation in their relationship, which first began with Denise’s 2023 affair.

Clearly neither man is backing off. But does tragedy loom?

Ravi or Jack to die, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on X as last night’s scenes aired, fans shared their thoughts on how Jack and Ravi‘s vendetta might end. And many feared that one of the man could be leaving Albert Square in a body bag.

“I’ll be honest i see Ravi or Jack dead by the new year,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“This storyline does scream exit material for someone. If Jack dies maybe that’s what brings Max back permanently. If Ravi dies that’s three terrible Christmases in a row for the Panesar’s – they’ll be after Linda’s crown,” said another.

“I feel it would have to be Ravi to go if anything. You can’t have him be responsible for three deaths and a part of a major criminal organisation and still portrayed as a protagonist in certain storylines,” a third wrote.

“Between the two of them, it would definitely be Ravi. Jack has been in the show for the better part of 20 years. He’s iconic, Ravi isn’t,” said a fourth.

Are Jack and Ravi in danger?

Ravi’s out for George’s blood in EastEnders spoilers next week

Ravi might have it in for Jack, but it’s George who’s in harm’s way next week . With George sniffing around Kojo’s flat, he grows suspicious when he learns that someone has changed the locks.

Okie manages to clean the flat in time, but George’s suspicions won’t be so easily assuaged.

Later, Harry and Okie tell Ravi that George has been asking some difficult questions. Harry is horrified when Ravi says that he’ll handle George himself.

Can Harry protect George from Ravi’s wrath?

