EastEnders viewers have been full of praise for last night’s episode (Tuesday, September 9) in which best pals Nigel Bates and Phil Mitchell took an impromptu trip to the countryside. With Nigel upset about learning about Julie’s historic affair, he needed to get away from it all.

And so they travelled out to the country, in search of a time capsule he’d buried with Grant when they were children. Nigel’s plan was to use its valuable contents to help pay for his care once his dementia symptoms got too bad to handle.

Arriving at a country estate, Nigel led Phil inside (with the help of a shovel), where they began digging for Nigel’s buried treasure.

Phil and Nigel were on a treasure hunt (Credit: BBC)

Nigel and Phil took a daytrip in EastEnders this week

Phil was skeptical of Nigel’s ability to find the box, but tagged along as his friend got digging. And, to Phil’s surprise, Nigel was successful in finding the exact spot he and Grant had buried their treasure.

Opening the tin, they found it full of antique football cards – although they had been rendered worthless after years of degradation underground. After being chased from the property, Phil and Nigel reflected on their findings – both physical and emotional.

“You can be a bit of a bully when you want to be,” Nigel told his friend as he reflected on their friendship. “And other times… you’re the nicest person I know.”

A heart-rending exchange between Phil and Nigel, and a lovely distraction from everything unfolding back in Walford.

Nigel and Phil shared a heart-to-heart (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise ‘wholesome’ Nigel and Phil scenes

Taking to social media as last night’s episode aired, fans shared their thoughts on Nigel and Phil’s scenes together.

“Such lovely scenes between Phil and Nigel tonight,” wrote one fan on X.

“I love Nigel and Phil having an adventure. It’s like the good old days when they would film outside of the square,” said another.

A third agreed: “The countryside scenes were so funny and real, I really love Nigel and Phil’s bond.”

“Nigel and Phil scenes were so wholesome,” said a fourth.

What did you make of last night’s scenes?

