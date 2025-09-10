Emmerdale star Amy Walsh reveals pregnancy with second child in ‘sweetest video’ with EastEnders star husband

Emmerdale favourite Amy Walsh has revealed she is expecting her second baby with her husband, EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith.

The couple, who already share a daughter, were showered with love as friends and co-stars rushed to congratulate them on the happy news.

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh is expecting another baby

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, September 9, Amy shared an adorable video of her revealing the news to her three-year-old daughter Bonnie.

The reel was captioned: “Smith/Walsh baby 2.0 incoming 2026.”

In the video, Amy is heard speaking to her daughter. She says: “Bon Bon, Mummy and Daddy have got a special secret to tell you.”

Bonnie Mae responds by asking: “What is it?” Amy replies: “Well, Mummy has got a baby in her tummy. A baby sister or brother for you.”

The video then shows Toby, Amy and Bonnie Mae’s hands piled on top of each other. The hands all then move to reveal a picture of the scan.

Toby and Amy congratulated on their baby news

Toby and Amy’s co-stars, friends and family were quick to jump in the comments section and send their well wishes to the pair.

Amy’s Girls’ Aloud singer sister Kimberley Walsh responded with five sobbing emojis, while Amy’s Emmerdale co-star Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton, wrote: “Ahhhh amazing! so happy for you guys! such beautiful news.”

Rosie Bentham, who plays Gabby Thomas, wrote: “Omg” alongside a heart-eyed emoji and Mandy Dingle actress Lisa Riley added: “Ahhhhhhh this is just wonderful news!!! Over the moon for all of you….fantastic.”

The EastEnders cast got in on the action too, with Clair Norris, who played Bernie Taylor until earlier this year, writing: “Sweetest video! Congratulations to you all.”

Danny Walters, who played Keanu Taylor, said: “Great news,””while Ruby Allen actress Louisa Lytton also added a message of congratulations.

Amy and Toby’s history

Amy has played Tracy in Emmerdale since 2014, while Toby portrayed evil Gray Atkins in EastEnders from 2019 to 2022.

They have been a couple since 2020 after a chance meeting in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. The couple then officially married in Montenegro in August 2023 after being together for three years.

At the time, the wedding was featured in OK! magazine and Amy said: “It was honestly the most perfect day. It surpassed all my expectations and more. I felt so surprisingly present on the day and loved every second. Now I’m just in pure bliss.”

The ceremony itself took place at the Talici Hill Rustic Villas, a 17th-century property the couple fell in love with during a whirlwind visit to the country eight months prior.

Amy’s brother walked her down the aisle and then handed her over to her dad, who is battling incurable cancer and was unsure if he would make the ceremony beforehand.

“My brother handed me over to my dad, who walked me down the last bit,” Amy revealed. “He knows he only has a certain amount of time left, so it was important for him to be there. It’s a cancer you can’t cure, but you can live with it and he’s doing well fighting it,” she said.