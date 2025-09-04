Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick breaks silence on soap exit rumours after landing new film role

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, has sparked speculation among fans after landing a brand-new film role.

With many wondering if this means she’s preparing to exit the soap, the star has addressed the rumours — and her response may surprise viewers.

Michelle Hardwick to star in a new film role

Michelle is set to star as Rose in Through the Eyes of Bairns, a short film still in the crowdfunding stage. She is the first cast member to be announced in the film written by Chloe McLaughlin and directed by Kate Fenton.

According to the Instagram post revealing her casting, the drama is about growing up with domestic violence.

Rose is described as always having had a “strong moral compass but she’s thrown for a loop when her estranged father asks to see her on his death bed.”

Rose is happily married to her wife and doesn’t want to think about her awful upbringing. She hasn’t seen her dad in over 20 years and doesn’t want to see him again.

But will visiting him get her the answers she needs? Or the apology she wants?

Michelle Hardwick responds to fears over her Emmerdale future

She was hugely congratulated after the announcement, with man over the moon for her and keen to watch the film.

However, there were some who were immediately fearful over what that meant for Vanessa’s future.

“HOLD ON!!!! What about Emmerdale?” one shouted. Another said: “Thought for a min you were leaving Emmerdale – I was gonna cause uproar.”

Fortunately, Michelle set the record straight by replying to her fans almost immediately.

“Alongside it,”she reassured them. So Vanessa is staying in the Dales!

Will Charity and Vanessa reunite then?

Currently Vanessa is single, but being drawn back to ex-fiancée Charity Dingle. Charity’s marriage to Mack is in tatters and Vanessa has been supporting her.

Their renewed closeness led to a kiss, but Vanessa ultimately rejected her and sent her packing back to her husband, Mackenzie Boyd. Only drunk Charity then ended up in bed with Ross Barton instead.

Charity currently believes Mack has left her for good. Viewers know he is locked in an underground bunker being held hostage by John Sugden, but Charity thinks he’s gone, thanks to frightening use of AI that saw John fake a voice note from Mack.

So could she turn to Vanessa for comfort? Is it finally time for the long-awaited reunion of Vanity?

