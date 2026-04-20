MAFS Australia’s Stella stands by shocking vasectomy request to Fillip

MAFS Australia viewers were left stunned tonight after bride Stella made a jaw-dropping birth control request of her husband Fillip.

Just weeks into their relationship, the pair had appeared to be one of the stronger couples in the experiment, even confessing their love as they reached the halfway point.

But during tonight’s Commitment Ceremony (April 20), a deeply personal issue came to the surface. And it left both the experts and viewers reeling.

Everyone was stunned by Stella’s comments (Credit: Channel 4)

Stella begged Fillip to have a vasectomy on MAFS Australia

As Stella and Fillip sat down in front of the experts, many expected a positive update. Instead, Stella revealed their relationship had hit a stumbling block — with their sex life taking a hit due to Fillip’s fears of an unplanned pregnancy.

The conversation quickly took an unexpected turn when Stella explained her stance on contraception.

She said: “I’m not on any birth control, and he’s terrified of an accident to happen. I personally don’t want to take tablets. I told him, ‘Hey, if you’re so terrified of making someone pregnant, maybe just do a snip.'”

The comment left the room visibly stunned. The late Mel Schilling quickly suggesting condoms, while Alessandra urged Stella to consider the weight of what she was asking.

Alessandra pointed out that it was far too early in the relationship to be considering such a step, particularly if they wanted children in the future, adding that there were other options, and that shouldn’t drive a wedge between them.

Despite the tension, Stella admitted she had been pushing Fillip away at times. And the pair were hopeful for their future.

Fillip had just told Stella he loved her (Credit: Channel 4)

What has she said about the comments since the show?

Since leaving the MAFS Australia, Stella has made it clear she hasn’t changed her mind on birth control. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, she doubled down on her stance, explaining she has no intention of returning to hormonal contraception.

She said: “I am never going back on birth control as it affects hormones for women. As I am well versed in the area of going through miscarriage, birth control and hormones affecting the body, the easiest solution was vasectomy.

“It’s 15 minutes. It’s safe, and it’s reversible. And you can always access sperm when you need it.”

Fillip admitted the suggestion initially caught him off guard, but said it did open up a broader conversation about responsibility when it comes to contraception.

He explained: “I never considered to get the snip for anyone. I had never been offered a solution like that before.

“It brings up a solid discussion though as to why the expectation that women will always be the ones taking one for the team, as you can do it as a man as well.”

Fans were ‘disappointed’ by Stella (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans were left shocked by the comments

Viewers were just as shocked as the experts, with many taking to Reddit to share their thoughts — and not all of them were impressed.

One wrote: “Anyone else disappointed by Stella? I thought she was different but she’s terrible. She expects way too much from her man.”

Another said: “I’m perplexed by someone who doesn’t take the pill and refuses to engage with any condoms. Expecting a partner to get a vasectomy is an extreme measure for a relationship.”

A third added: “She was so flippant in the way she said it too. It was so entitled and belittling, like her body mattered more. You don’t have to take the pill if you don’t want to, but nobody needs to get an invasive medical procedure either – especially someone you have known for less than a month.”

And another viewer commented: “I thought it was a bit much of her to expect Fillip to undergo a vasectomy. Plus questioning his masculinity because he didn’t want to go out one night. Her mask is starting to slip.”

With emotions clearly running high, it remains to be seen how the couple will navigate the issue. But for now, Stella’s comments have certainly left a lasting impression on both the experts and the audience.

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