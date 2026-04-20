Emmerdale follow-up: Charity’s labour takes a dramatic turn, leaving her life hanging in the balance tomorrow

Charity Dingle’s day took a shocking turn in today’s Emmerdale, as what should have been Sarah’s baby shower spiralled into chaos.

Missing the party quickly became the least of Charity’s concerns when she found herself going into labour and trapped in a lift with Mack and Ross in scenes packed with tension.

And if that wasn’t enough, tomorrow’s episode promises even more drama, as Charity’s situation turns critical after giving birth in the most claustrophobic of settings.

Charity went into labour in the middle of nowhere (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight – Charity went into labour at the worst possible time

After spending forever planning Sarah’s baby shower, guilty Charity was desperate for the party to be perfect. Everything seemed to be going well until the cake lady called to say she couldn’t deliver the order.

Charity was fuming that she would have to collect it herself and told Mack she would drive. But he refused, telling her he would give her a lift – and it’s a good job he did.

After taking a pit stop on a country lane so Charity could go to the loo, Mack panicked when the car wouldn’t start. Of course, neither Charity nor Mack had their phones with them to get help, and Charity was annoyed when she realised she was going to miss Sarah’s party.

But, before Mack could get help, Charity’s waters broke, and it looked like she would be giving birth in a layby.

Ross was on hand to get Charity to the hospital in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Ross saved the day

Thankfully, Ross was passing, and Mack begged him to take them to the hospital. Ross wasn’t keen to get involved, but as Charity’s labour pains intensified, he realised he didn’t have much choice.

At the hospital, Ross tried to escape, but with Charity unable to walk, Mack demanded that he get her a wheelchair.

As the trio got into the lift, Charity’s contractions started to get closer together. But while they might have made it to the hospital in time, panic set in when they realised they were stuck in the lift.

Ross called Sarah to let her know what was happening. But he only just managed to get through before his signal cut out. With no phone and no one hearing their cries for help, time was running out for Charity.

Ross is on hand to deliver the baby, but the drama is far from over (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tomorrow: Charity fights for her life

The drama ramps up in tomorrow’s episode as Charity prepares to give birth inside the stuck lift. The confined space triggers painful memories for Mack, bringing back flashes of his time in the bunker. This leaves Ross forced to take charge.

Meanwhile, Sarah arrives at the hospital only to be told there’s no record of Charity, heightening her fears. Elsewhere, Jacob is preoccupied with making a formal complaint about Dr Todd, completely unaware of the crisis unfolding nearby.

With no time left, Ross is forced to deliver the baby himself. There is initial relief as the baby is born safely, but the situation takes a devastating turn. Ross spots a growing pool of blood, signalling that Charity’s life is in danger.

As the seconds tick by, will anyone help Charity before it’s too late?

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