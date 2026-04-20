Exactly how next I’m A Celebrity South Africa star will be voted off and who’s immune from elimination tonight revealed

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 is set to deliver another dramatic twist tonight (April 20) – as hosts Ant and Dec return to camp with news that another star will be heading home.

But in a major shake-up, this time it won’t be down to one person making the call…

Another elimination is on the way (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026: Shock new elimination twist

Following last week’s exit of Seann Walsh – who was sent packing by Harry Redknapp after the Lions lost their challenge – the pressure is now back on camp.

However, tonight’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa elimination comes with a twist. Instead of one person deciding, the entire camp will be forced to choose who goes home next.

In a teaser clip, Ant and Dec remind the celebrities that the public will crown the ultimate winner in a live final later this week. But before that, they drop a bombshell: the campmates themselves must now decide who leaves.

The announcement leaves the group visibly stunned.

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Ashley Roberts holds all the power

After winning the latest trial, Ashley Roberts is safe from elimination – and handed a huge advantage.

She’s told she must pick one campmate to save. That person will then choose another, and so on, creating a chain of safety.

Whoever is left standing at the end will be eliminated immediately.

It’s a brutal twist that’s guaranteed to test loyalties and friendships in camp.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans already calling for one name

Ahead of the episode airing, viewers have made it very clear who they want to see sent home – David Haye.

The boxer has faced heavy backlash in recent days, particularly following his treatment of Adam Thomas. Although he has since apologised, fans are still keen to see him leave.

“DAVID DAVID DAVID!” one viewer posted online. “Pick David please!” said another. “For the love of God choose David,” a third added.

Others warned they’d be shocked if anyone else was picked, with one saying: “If they choose anyone else I’ll be appalled.”

With tensions already running high in camp, tonight’s decision could prove hugely divisive.

Read more: Ant and Dec slammed over ‘not stepping in’ as Adam Thomas ‘bullied’ by David Haye

Find out who leaves I’m A Celebrity South Africa tonight (April 20) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So who do you want to leave tonight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.