I’m A Celebrity viewers furious as they spot something ‘missing’ from Seann Walsh’s exit chat: ‘WTF?!’

Seann Walsh became the first star to leave I’m A Celebrity South Africa last night (April 16). But it was his low-key exit that really got viewers talking.

After his team lost the challenge, Harry Redknapp was tasked with choosing who to send home. While some fans expected David Haye to be given the boot, Harry ultimately decided comic Seann would be the first to go.

Seann Walsh became the first campmate to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

Seann Walsh’s swift I’m A Celebrity exit slammed

Following his elimination, comedian Seann made his way out of camp to meet hosts Ant and Dec for his exit chat.

However, the interview was brief, with the trio sharing a quick conversation before Seann was whisked away by boat – marking a noticeably understated departure from the show.

Viewers also pointed out the absence of the usual “best bits” montage, something that’s become a staple of I’m A Celebrity exits over the years. There were no fireworks, and Seann’s loved ones weren’t there to greet him.

Seann’s exit interview with Ant and Dec was over in moments (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to ‘rushed’ send-off

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts, with many feeling the moment lacked the usual send-off.

One commented: “Seann didn’t really get an interview. It was like a five-second chat then off on the boat. He didn’t get a best bits clips! WTF?!”

Another spotted it too and commented: “Well that was a quick interview!! No favourite moments, poor Seann. He deserved better.”

The missing montage did eventually surface, however, when Seann appeared on This Morning the following day.

Seann’s highlights were later shown on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Seann reflects on his time in camp

Speaking after his exit, Seann admitted he had mixed emotions about leaving first.

He explained he was happy to reunite with his family, but disappointed not to have stayed longer in camp or taken on more trials.

Seann also praised the experience overall, saying the intensity of the challenges and the chance to live alongside fellow campmates made it something he won’t forget.

Speaking to ITV after the cameras stopped rolling, Seann said that being first out came with a “combination of emotions”.

“I was thrilled to be able to see my family because I missed my kids a lot. At the same time, I‘m sad they won’t see me in the jungle for longer or doing more trials,” he said.

Seann added: “The trials were harder and scarier. It felt like it was turned up to 11, so that just put more anxiety into the camp. The pleasure for me doing the jungle was the extraordinary people you get to live with. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that.”

‘I preferred last time!’

Asked which version of I’m A Celebrity he preferred doing, Seann quipped: “I preferred coming fifth last time! Doing I’m A Celebrity the first time, my Mrs said to me: ‘You’ve got to do this, life’s an adventure. You’ll be able to tell the kids.’

“Most people don’t get to do that with their lives, it’s an extraordinary thing. So for it to come around a second time is unbelievable. I’ll cherish both my times in the jungle.”

Read more: Harry Redknapp reveals Ant and Dec vetoed pleas for rule change

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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