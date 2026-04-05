I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Seann Walsh: Huge impact of Strictly kiss scandal, money troubles, new girlfriend

Seann Walsh is gearing up for a second stint on I’m A Celebrity South Africa. And fans are keen to see how the comedian handles the jungle challenges this time around.

Known for his quick wit, infectious humour, and very public personal life, Seann has become a familiar face on UK screens over the past decade.

Alongside Seann, the 2026 series of I’m A Celebrity also features celebrities such as Gemma Collins, David Haye, Adam Thomas, and a host of other household names, all competing for the title of jungle champion.

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But while Seann is known for making audiences laugh, his life story shows that there is far more depth behind the comedy. From a turbulent childhood to headline-making scandals and fatherhood, here’s everything you need to know about Seann Walsh.

Seann is a familiar face to many (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why is I’m A Celebrity star Seann Walsh famous? How old is he?

Seann Walsh, born on December 2, 1985, is 40 years old. He rose to prominence as a comedian and actor, performing across television, stand-up stages, and panel shows.

His appearances include Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Live at the Apollo, Celebrity Juice, and his own Seann Walsh’s Late Night Comedy Spectacular.

Seann’s mainstream fame skyrocketed when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones. A few years later, he joined I’m A Celebrity.

Seann Walsh’s childhood and early life

Seann grew up in a challenging environment. Born in London and raised in Brighton, he left school with only one GCSE, but he developed a strong sense of humour that would later define his career.

He has openly discussed the impact of his father, who struggled with heroin addiction. On iNews, Seann explained: “When I was a baby, my dad would hide heroin in my nappies when we went abroad on holiday.” He described the chaotic environment, where drug use was a constant backdrop to family life.

In a later interview on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast, Seann elaborated: “He was a heroin addict before I was born. That’s all I knew really going into the world… He would freely smoke heroin. He never injected. It was normal for us to grow up with my dad smoking heroin around the house.”

The comedian explained the emotional challenges of living with a parent who was often absent in the ways a child needs. “The problem with having a parent that relies on that drug in particular, is when they’re not on it, then they’re not present. You know, my dad was either on heroin or he was horizontal in bed. That’s it. There’s no middle ground.”

Seann made headlines during his Strictly stint after a kiss with Katya Jones (Credit: BBC)

The Strictly kiss scandal: Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

In 2018, Seann’s life took a very public turn when he was photographed kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones. At the time, Seann was in a long-term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries, while Katya was married to fellow pro-dancer Neil Jones.

The scandal caused a media frenzy, with Seann labelled a “love rat” in tabloids. He apologised publicly, saying: “I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse, but it was a one-off drunken mistake, which I am truly sorry for.”

Both Seann and Katya appeared on It Takes Two to address the situation. Seann admitted he had made a mistake and expressed regret for the hurt caused. Despite this, the fallout had a lasting impact on his public image and personal life.

Seann Walsh on the fallout and panic attacks

Years later, Seann has spoken candidly about the emotional toll the scandal had on him. On his YouTube special Seann Walsh: Kiss, he revealed that he suffered a panic attack in the street when the news first broke.

He described leaving his Notting Hill hotel and being paranoid about being recognised, which triggered a physical response. “I just remember a blonde woman walking past me, and I felt like she definitely knew who I was… I thought I’ve got to go back, I’m about to have a big panic attack,” Seann recounted. His story illustrated the pressure of living in the public eye, particularly after a scandal that dominated headlines.

He is loved-up with his partner Grace now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Seann Walsh’s partner: Grace Adderley

Since 2019, Seann has been in a relationship with dance teacher Grace Adderley. It was Grace who encouraged Seann to return to I’m A Celebrity after his first experience on the show.

Speaking to Hello, Seann said: “Grace is the main reason why I am doing I’m A Celebrity. I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to. Grace talked me into doing it, convincing me to do it for a wonderful experience, not because of fear.”

Their relationship has provided stability and support, helping Seann rebuild his public image and personal life after past controversies.

Does I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Seann Walsh have children?

Seann and Grace welcomed their first child, daughter Wylda Primrose Adderley-Walsh, in February 2023. Seann shared that he fainted during the birth, describing it as one of the most awe-inspiring experiences of his life.

In March 2025, the couple quietly welcomed a second child, Casper, adding to their growing family. Seann documented the moment with a candid post on Instagram, showing his hands-on involvement as a father and his delight at becoming a parent of two.

Seann previously appeared on the OG show (Credit: ITV)

When was Seann Walsh on I’m A Celebrity?

Seann first appeared in 2022, joining a line-up that included Matt Hancock, Sue Cleaver, and winner Lioness Jill Scott. He finished in fifth place.

Reflecting on his decision to return, Seann said: “I had so much fun the first time around. Anything difficult about the experience completely disappears, and you are left with wonderful memories. As soon as you agree to go back, all the difficult things return! I’m feeling both nervous and excited.”

Seann Walsh’s net worth

Seann’s net worth is estimated at around £500,000. Before signing up for I’m A Celebrity in 2022, he faced financial struggles. As a result, he was reportedly down to his last £20,000. His television appearances, comedy tours, and brand work have helped him rebuild his financial standing, alongside ongoing earnings from media appearances and personal projects.

With a career spanning stand-up, TV, and reality television, Seann Walsh has shown resilience, humour, and an ability to face challenges head-on. From surviving a turbulent childhood to navigating public scandals and becoming a father, Seann remains a figure of both entertainment and inspiration.

Read more: Adam Thomas snubbed by ITV after ‘explosive’ unaired row with I’m A Celebrity co-star

I’m A Celebrity All Stars starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026.

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