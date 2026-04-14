I’m A Celebrity star Seann Walsh gets Toto’s Africa lyrics wrong in major faux pas

Africa by Toto is one of the most recognisable songs in the world — and yet Seann Walsh had no idea how the lyrics go during tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity South Africa (April 14).

During tonight’s episode (April 14) of the ITV show, the comedian joined Mo Farah, Sinitta and Beverley Callard in a nerve-wracking challenge that saw them suspended by ropes at the edge of a mountain — all while answering questions.

Get it wrong, and you have to cut your own rope. Get it right, and you could choose who to drop next.

Seann gets question about Toto’s Africa wrong (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Seann Walsh trips up on iconic Africa lyrics

During the challenge, hosts Ant and Dec asked: “Finish the lyrics to the 1982 song by Toto. ‘I bless the rain down in…’”

Seann buzzed in and confidently answered: “Spain!”

Laughing while covering their faces with their cards, Seann added: “I don’t know, it rhymes!”

After being told the correct answer was “Africa”, Ant began singing the famous line, leaving Seann no choice but to cut his rope and continue with just one remaining.

The track has amassed more than 2.5 billion streams on Spotify and remains a staple of pop culture, appearing in shows such as Stranger Things and Family Guy.

But beyond the catchy chorus, many fans still wonder what the song is actually about.

Toto’s Africa has been streamed over 2 billion times (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What do the lyrics to Toto’s Africa really mean?

Released back in 1982, Toto’s *Africa* quickly became a worldwide hit. It climbed to No. 3 in the UK charts and went all the way to No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

The song was first dreamed up by founding member David Paich, who also penned its lyrics. The now-iconic chorus includes: “It’s gonna take a lot to drag me away from you / There’s nothin’ that a hundred men or more could ever do / I bless the rains down in Africa / Gonna take some time to do the things we never had.”

“I sang the chorus out as you hear it. It was like God channeling it. I thought, ‘I’m talented, but I’m not that talented. Something just happened here!'” he previously explained.

For six months, David perfected the lyrics before presenting the song to the band. The rest, as they say, was history.

David opened up about the lyrics, explaining that it is about a man’s love for the continent of Africa.

“I would see UNICEF commercials on TV, way back in the day, and I was a big reader of National Geographic. I’ve just always kind of been fascinated with Africa. I just kind of romanticised this story about a social worker that was over there, that falls in love and can’t — is having kind of a paradox, trying to tear himself away from Africa to actually have a life,” he told Grantland in 2015.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity shake-up sparks backlash as Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard join line-up

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX.

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