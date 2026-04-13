I’m A Celebrity shake-up sparks backlash as Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard join line-up

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers were left unimpressed soon after the show welcomed Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard during Monday night’s (April 13) episode.

In the latest instalment, Harry and Jimmy arrived as the final latecomers of the series. Following the launch last week, Gemma Collins and Craig Charles had already entered the camp the following day.

However, with Harry and Jimmy now completing this year’s line-up, the show introduced yet another format twist — and not everyone watching at home was impressed.

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Harry won I’m A Celebrity in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa welcomes Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard

After making their entrance, Harry and Jimmy were seated on two thrones as part of the episode’s theme.

“I give you your new monarchs!” host Ant McPartlin announced. “Harry Redknapp, the Lion King, and Jimmy Bullard, the Rhino King!”

The pair were then handed immediate power, tasked with selecting their fellow campmates to form two separate teams. Taking turns, they picked who would join their respective “kingdoms”.

Once the groups had been decided, Ant instructed everyone to head back to camp — but warned them that things were about to change again.

Upon returning, the celebrities discovered they had been split once more. Earlier in the series, the Main Camp had already been separated from those staying in Savannah Scrub.

Now, just days later, another divide had been introduced.

Viewers were not impressed with the format shake-up (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s a boring, overdone concept’

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their frustration at the repeated format changes.

“I kinda hate this split, I hope it doesn’t last too long #ImACeleb,” one user wrote.

“I quite like when they split the camps up but they’ve already been in Savannah Scrub this series so really there’s no need to split them like this now lol #ImACeleb,” another person shared.

“Bloody split them up again lol not sure if I’ll like this tbh,” a third remarked.

“The camp being divided is a boring, overdone concept,” a fourth said.

Ahead of the series launch, Jimmy had been named the early favourite to win. However, in updated odds, Scarlett Moffatt has now emerged as a new frontrunner.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers rage following David Haye’s ‘rude’ comment about Gemma Collins’ appearance: ‘He can’t help himself’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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