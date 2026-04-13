Favourite to win I’m A Celebrity South Africa ‘revealed’ as new front-runner emerges

The 2026 series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa may have only just started, but the betting odds are already stirring up chatter.

ITV’s long-awaited series returned to screens last week, bringing with it a star-studded line-up. From Gemma Collins and David Haye to Harry Redknapp and Sinitta, viewers have been treated to plenty of big personalities and early standout moments.

But new odds from the bookies have now ‘revealed’ the hot favourite to win the show.

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eight=”582″ /> Bookies reckon Scarlett could take home the crown (Credit: ITV)

Bookies ‘reveal’ I’m A Celebrity South Africa winner

The series may still be in its early days, but it hasn’t stopped predictions rolling in. Between Gemma’s headline-making one-liners and Sinitta opening up about her love life, fans have already had plenty to talk about.

Now, the latest odds suggest there’s a clear frontrunner emerging.

According to Betway, Gogglebox favourite and former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt is currently leading the pack at 4/1 to win the 2026 series, replacing former favourite Jimmy Bullard.

Hot on her heels is late arrival Harry Redknapp at 5/1, while Mo Farah follows with odds of 6/1. Actor Adam Thomas sits at 7/1, and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts rounds out the top contenders at 9/1.

Sinitta is just tipped at 33/1 to win the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Who else is tipped to win I’m A Celebrity South Africa?

Further down the list, David Haye is priced at 11/1, while both Craig Charles and Gemma Collins are currently sitting at 16/1.

Jimmy Bullard also shares 16/1 odds, followed by Seann Walsh at 20/1. Meanwhile, Beverley Callard and Sinitta are among the outsiders, both tipped at 33/1 to take the crown.

Betway’s Lewis Knowles said: “It looks like Scarlett Moffat could be set to hold on to her title as queen of the jungle, as she leads our market to win this year’s I’m a Celeb All Stars with odds of 4/1.

“Although, it’s still early days meaning there’s still time for things to change, especially as Harry Rednapp sits closely behind at 5/1. Other early favourites also include Sir Mo Farah at 6/1, and reality star Adam Thomas at 7/1. With such a strong line-up of favourites, it still remains any star’s game!”

How the I’m A Celebrity South Africa live final will work

While the series itself is pre-recorded, the final will bring a live twist. Taking place in London on Friday April 24, the finale will air live — giving viewers the ultimate say.

Fans will vote to crown the first-ever I’m A Celebrity Legend, with the show broadcasting on ITV1 and ITVX.

Speaking at the launch, host Declan Donnelly said: “Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their I’m A Celebrity Legend.”

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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