I’m A Celebrity South Africa hit with complaints as ITV ignores backlash over controversial trial decision

I’m A Celebrity South Africa came under fire from viewers again last night (April 8), with ITV facing a fresh wave of complaints following a tense Bushtucker Trial involving Seann Walsh and Sinitta.

While the show is no stranger to controversy, this latest episode left some fans uneasy, with many taking to social media to question what they had just watched.

Sinitta’s Bushtucker Trial last night left fans concerned for the snakes (Credit: ITV)

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ITV faces backlash over latest I’m A Celebrity South Africa trial

During the episode, Seann and Sinitta took part in the Venom Verdict trial. It saw them place their heads into perspex helmets as snakes were gradually added.

The number of snakes increased depending on whether their fellow campmates answered questions correctly, making for a tense and uncomfortable watch for some viewers at home.

However, as the episode drew to a close, frustration quickly mounted as the result of the trial was not revealed, leaving fans waiting yet again.

But that wasn’t the only complaint.

The Venom Verdict trial was unpopular with viewers at home (Credit: ITV)

Alongside complaints about the format, there was also concern from some viewers about the use of animals in the trial.

Animal rights organisation PETA has previously criticised the programme, calling for it to be taken off air due to the use of animals in Bushtucker Trials. Chris Packham has also hit out.

At the end of the episode, ITV appeared to anticipate the reaction, displaying a message in the credits stating: “I’m A Celebrity complies with animal welfare law concerning the use of animals.”

Ant and Dec took it in turns to phone Main Camp and Savannah Scrub for their answers (Credit: ITV)

A spokesperson for the show has previously addressed concerns, insisting strict procedures are followed.

“As a production, I’m A Celebrity… complies with all regional and national laws concerning the use of all animals, including reptiles and insects. The team at I’m A Celebrity… have many years of experience in producing the show. They have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after filming, in compliance with all regional and national laws. Welfare and safety is always our primary priority.”

Viewers share concerns online

Despite those assurances, many viewers were still left uncomfortable, with some expressing sympathy for the animals involved.

“How many snakes will actually fit in there? Because it’s not just one at a time. And surely this is longer than 10 minutes they’ve been in there as well,” one viewer wrote.

“Those poor snakes!” another said, while a third added: “So many snakes in those helmets.”

Others questioned whether the show should move away from using animals altogether. “Not watched this for years and still something not right abusing animals. Whether that be snakes or spiders. Surely in this day and age ITV can find alternative entertainment,” one commented.

“I feel sorry for the snakes getting squeezed in there. Especially with all the screaming from Sinitta,” another added.

And it is not the first time the show has faced criticism on this front. Previous series have also prompted similar complaints about the use of animals in trials, with ITV continuing with the trials regardless of the complaints.

Read more: Where I’m A Celebrity South Africa is filmed and when it was recorded

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think about ITV using live animals in trials? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.