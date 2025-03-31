Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh has announced the birth of his second baby.

The comedian, 39, is already a proud dad to daughter Wylda, who he shares with partner Grace Adderley, 32.

But now the family of three has become four, as Seann Walsh shared the joyous news they’ve welcomed baby number two after keeping Grace’s pregnancy under wraps.

The comedian has become a dad again (Credit: Universal Comedy YouTube)

Seann Walsh announces birth of second baby

At the weekend, Strictly star Seann took to his Instagram Story and uploaded a photo of daughter Wylda with what looked like yoghurt on her head.

“My first five minutes being left alone with Wylda and our newborn Casper. [Bleep] just got real,” he wrote in the caption, appearing to confirm their new arrival, Casper.

The baby news will come as a surprise to fans as neither Seann Walsh nor Grace shared the news they were expecting another child.

He asked his followers for help (Credit: InstagramStory)

What’s more, on Monday (March 31) Seann uploaded another clip to his Instagram Story.

Help me.”

He captioned the video: “4 days into having two kids and I have 2 words.”

The video started with a shot of the ceiling before Seann turned the camera onto him. Frazzled, he quipped: “Help me.”

Seann fainted during his daughter’s birth

Comedian Seann and choreographer Grace Adderley welcomed their first child in February 2023. He also announced that he actually fainted during the birth.

“Watched this woman have to give a breech birth last night with very short notice. To see how strong she was, was one of the most amazing things I will ever see,” he said at the time.

Seann added: “I am in total awe of the bravery I witnessed. I’m so proud of her and just wanted to tell the world whilst they’re both asleep.

“As a man I will never know what it’s like to put my body through that buuuuuut women will never know what’s it like to have to go up or down a level in every clothes shop so swings and roundabouts*

“*I had to write something stupid for me to post this. Sorry if it ruined it. Love you x”

