Strictly star Seann Walsh previously opened up about his “unstructured” childhood.

The comedian – who is on The Weakest Link on Saturday (December 28) – has been in a relationship with dance teacher Grace Adderley since 2019. The pair share a daughter, Wylda Primrose Adderley-Walsh – born in February 2023.

And in an interview from May 2024, Seann spoke about how settling down with his family has made him realise just how “unstructured” his childhood was.

Strictly star Seann Walsh on rough childhood

Born in London and raised in Brighton, Seann left school with just one GCSE. And growing up in a chaotic household had its difficulties for Seann.

“When I was a baby, my dad would hide heroin in my nappies when we went abroad on holiday,” Seann told iNews.

He added: “When I was older, I remember playing FIFA ’97 on the PlayStation and my dad thought we were watching Match of the Day. That game had really basic graphics. You’ve got to be OFF YOUR [bleep] to think 32 bits is the real thing.”

Seann Walsh on heartbreaking childhood loss

Despite his “unstructured” upbringing, Seann gushed over his childhood pet, Gertrude, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. So much so, that the beloved pup inspired Seann to even write a sitcom, focused on a dog.

The Strictly star told the publication how the show was “about a dysfunctional family, based on my own, in which the dog was the star”.

Seann added: “Without the dog, they wouldn’t have been able to come together in any way. Gertrude did that for us. Her tail was always wagging.”

After Gertrude’s death, Seann reincarnated the dog’s ashes in the form of a black stone. He told the publication: “Is it sweet or odd that I’ve got this on my desk?”

Seann and partner

Comedian Seann and choreographer Grace Adderley introduced their new addition on social media in February 2023. He also announced that he actually fainted during the birth.

“Watched this woman have to give a breech birth last night with very short notice. To see how strong she was, was one of the most amazing things I will ever see,” he said at the time.

Seann added: “I am in total awe of the bravery I witnessed. I’m so proud of her and just wanted to tell the world whilst they’re both asleep.

“As a man I will never know what it’s like to put my body through that buuuuuut women will never know what’s it like to have to go up or down a level in every clothes shop so swings and roundabouts*.

“*I had to write something stupid for me to post this. Sorry if it ruined it. Love you x”

