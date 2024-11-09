Strictly star Neil Jones previously shared the real reason he and Katya Jones called it quits.

The two Strictly stars were married for six years from 2013 to 2019. Their split came after Katya was photographed kissing celebrity partner Seann Walsh, in 2018, sparking Strictly curse rumours.

And back in 2020, Neil – who is on The Chase Celebrity Special today (November 9) – addressed his split from Katya – revealing it “had nothing to do with what happened”, with Seann.

The two Strictly stars were married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly pro dancers Neil and Katya Jones’ love split

Strictly star Katya Jones found herself embroiled in drama back in 2018 when she was caught locking lips with Seann Walsh.

Comedian Seann’s girlfriend at the time, actress Rebecca Humphries, called it quits with comedian following the scandal. Meanwhile, Neil and Katya tried to move past things – but called it quits 10 months later.

And, in 2020, Neil spoke out about their split for the first time.

Katya was snapped kissing Seann – while she was married to Neil (Credit: BBC)

Neil Jones on reason for Katya split

Speaking to Closer, he said: “We found that we’d grown apart like people do, so we were like: ‘Okay, let’s go our separate ways.’ We are lucky that we don’t have kids.”

Neil continued: “It had nothing to do with what happened [with Seann]. We were moving in different directions but we are friends again now.”

Since their split, Neil and Katya have remained friends. Neil has also found love and moved on with Love Island star Chyna Mills – with the pair welcoming their first child, Havana, last year.

Seann Walsh on Strictly drama

Meanwhile, in 2022, Seann spoke about how he found out about the kiss when the pictures were made public in 2018.

At a comedy show, he said: “I left the wardrobe department. And before I could order my first beer, my agent came over to ask if he could have a word with me outside.

“We went into the BBC car park. My agent looked over his glasses. He said: ‘About 20 minutes ago, they posted a photo of you kissing Katya outside a pub.’ It was at that exact point that my life would turn upside down – the dream turned into a nightmare.”

Watch Neil on The Chase Celebrity Special on Saturday (November 9) at 8:05pm on ITV1.

