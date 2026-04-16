I’m A Celebrity’s shock elimination as first star leaves camp in brutal exit

Seann Walsh has become the first campmate to leave the I’m A Celebrity South Africa jungle as the All Stars series delivered its first brutal elimination.

The decision was made by Harry Redknapp, who was forced to choose who would leave after losing the Bushtucker Trial eating challenge.

Many had expected boxer David Haye to be at risk, following growing tension in camp. His competitive attitude has already caused friction with some of the group, including Gemma Collins.

Instead, Seann Walsh was the one sent packing, in a result that caught viewers off guard when the episode aired tonight (Thursday, April 16).

Harry Redknapp had to make the decision on who left the camp first (Credit: ITV)

How does the elimination work on I’m A Celebrity?

The All Stars format brings a major twist compared to the original ITV series.

There is no public vote throughout the main run, meaning viewers don’t decide who stays or who takes part in Bushtucker Trials. Those choices are made by the celebrities themselves, shifting the power dynamic inside camp.

Performance in trials is key, with success or failure directly impacting a contestant’s chances of survival.

Ant and Dec gave Harry the bad news (Credit: ITV)

When it comes to eliminations, the campmates also decide who leaves, meaning personal relationships, strategy and camp politics all come into play.

Viewers only regain control during the live final, which takes place in London. At that point, the public will vote to crown the King or Queen of the All Star Jungle.

The final airs on Friday, April 24, and will be broadcast live in two parts. Fans can watch from 7.30pm to 9pm to see who wins.

The Lions lost the trial, so they’ll be losing a campmate tonight (Credit: ITV)

Seann Walsh first celeb to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

The result followed the Beastly Braai trial, where the Rhinos secured victory and left the Lions facing elimination.

As team leader, Harry was handed the responsibility of picking which of his fellow Lions would go home first.

Admitting the pressure of the situation, he compared it to his previous career.

“It’s a bit like being a football manager, really. I did that every Saturday of my life. It’s just a shame someone has got to go…” he said.

Returning to camp after the trial, Harry was immediately questioned by the others, who sensed something was wrong.

Ashley asked him directly: “What did you do with Ant & Dec?”

Breaking the news, Harry told them: “Unfortunately because we lost, they’ve given me the difficult task of having to choose one of our fantastic campmates here to go home.”

He then tells Seann Walsh that he’s the first star to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity. Except under the pressure of it all, he was called Stuart by Harry Redknapp!

Fans upset over first campmate elimination in I’m A Celebrity

Fans aren’t happy, believing David should have gone home.

One said: “He was the wrong campmate to have left. David should have gone.”

“David needs to go now,” echoed another.

“David needs to leave,” a third wrote.

A fourth penned: “Now look what you’ve done Harry, you could’ve got David out when you had the chance.”

While someone else said: “I don’t blame Beverley getting upset. Very harsh for them to let Seann go without allowing the ones on safari a chance to say goodbye to him.”

Catch up with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here South Africa on ITVX.

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