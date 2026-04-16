Furious I’m A Celebrity fans reckon ITV has given away results of first elimination as tonight’s trial teaser drops

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is gearing up for its first elimination tonight (April 16) but fans are already convinced ITV may have let something slip ahead of the big reveal.

After last night’s episode saw Harry Redknapp’s Lions lose the team challenge, the former manager was handed the tough task of deciding which all-stars campmate to send home.

Viewers quickly began speculating that Sir Mo Farah, Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt would be safe, leaving Seann Walsh and David Haye in the firing line. But now, a preview clip from tonight’s episode has got everyone talking…

A teaser for tonight’s trial has dropped (Credit: ITV)

Has ITV revealed the result of tonight’s I’m A Celebrity elimination?

Following the tense cliffhanger, many fans thought they had already worked out who Harry would choose to send packing.

“I wonder who Harry will go for,” one viewer said, before adding: “He’s a gentleman, so I reckon David or Seann. Not Sir Mo or Scarlett or Ashley.”

Plenty agreed it could be bad news for Seann. However, after ITV released a first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial, some viewers now believe the outcome may have been accidentally revealed.

Does David Haye survive the first I’m A Celebrity elimination? It appears so… (Credit: ITV)

First look at I’m A Celebrity trial raises eyebrows

In the teaser, campmates appear to be reunited, having ditched their team colours and returned to the show’s usual red outfits, suggesting the clip takes place after the elimination.

David Haye is seen back in camp discussing the upcoming trial, before taking part in the Retching Ball challenge alongside Craig Charles, who was never at risk of leaving.

Notably, none of the other Lions team members who could be eliminated are shown in the clip, which has only fuelled speculation.

David takes part in tonight’s trial alongside Craig Charles (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp on I’m A Celebrity elimination: ‘Someone has to go’

Tonight’s episode will see Harry return to camp and break the news to his team, confirming that one of them must leave.

“It’s a bit like being a football manager,” he says. “It’s just a shame someone has got to go…”

Ashley is left stunned, asking: “Now?! Are you serious? Is this a wind-up?”

Harry then delivers his decision, revealing which campmate’s journey has come to an end.

‘Looks like he hasn’t gone out’

After spotting David in the preview, viewers were quick to question whether the result has already been given away.

“Does this mean David isn’t gonna be voted out tonight?!” one asked.

Another said: “Clearly shows David is not going anywhere.”

A third added: “Looks like he hasn’t gone out.”

Others, however, are holding out hope that the clip may be misleading. With some suggesting the elimination could still come later in the episode.

Read more: First signs of Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard’s ‘explosive’ row ‘spotted’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So who do you think leaves tonight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.