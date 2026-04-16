Tensions rise as first signs of Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard’s ‘explosive’ I’m A Celebrity South Africa row ‘spotted’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers were given a glimpse of rising tensions last night (April 15) as Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard’s off-screen row appeared to bubble to the surface.

Ahead of the series launch, claims emerged that the pair were involved in a heated bust-up during filming, with Adam said to have “lost it” during a Bushtucker Trial.

While that moment isn’t expected to air, the first signs of friction between the pair appear to have played out on screen.

Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard are said to have had a huge row while filming I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

First signs of Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas row?

During Tuesday’s episode, Jimmy Bullard went head-to-head with Harry Redknapp in an eating trial. He eventually secured a win for the Rhinos along with a safari experience and a bush barbecue.

But before the trial even began, there was a noticeably tense exchange between Jimmy and campmate Adam. Keen for a win, Adam urged Jimmy to deliver for the team, reminding him just how much was at stake.

Given reports that their off-screen row centred around Adam’s competitive streak, the interaction might just be the start of the boys’ row…

Adam’s advice for Jimmy went down like a lead balloon (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m not putting any pressure on you but…’

As Jimmy prepared for the trial, Adam told him: “You need to do it for us man. We deserve it. It’s all riding on you. I’m not putting any pressure on you but eating trials have stepped up big time.”

Jimmy’s response suggested the pressure wasn’t entirely welcome. “That’s all I need to hear,” he muttered, before later joking: “Honestly you’re the worst campmate I’ve ever had.”

Adam continued to warn him about what lay ahead, saying: “Seriously, you’re gonna be throwing up. Prepare to throw up mate.”

Jimmy, clearly unimpressed, trailed off mid-sentence as he walked away: “Honestly, I’ve never known such a…”

The Rhino King ended up winning the trial, and treats for his camp (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas’ row with Jimmy Bullard explained

Reports have suggested that the pair’s “explosive” clash took place during a Bushtucker Trial, where Adam allegedly “started screaming” at Jimmy after becoming frustrated.

A source claimed the outburst shocked fellow I’m A Celebrity South Africa campmates, with Adam said to have taken the competition extremely seriously.

Will Jimmy attend the live final?

Despite efforts to smooth things over once filming wrapped, the tension is said to have lingered. Producers are believed to have stepped in after the cast returned to the UK, but the situation reportedly remains unresolved.

As a result, there are now questions over whether both men will reunite for the live final on April 24, where viewers will crown the ultimate I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Insiders suggest producers are keen for a full turnout, but with relations still strained, it may not be guaranteed.

Read more: David Haye slammed over blatant rule break as I’m A Celebrity viewers blast his behaviour towards Harry Redknapp

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm.

So do you think we’ve seen the first signs of a rift between the men? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.