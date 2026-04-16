I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘figure out’ who Harry Redknapp will eliminate from show tonight: ‘It’s a shame’

Fans of I’m A Celebrity South Africa are already convinced they know who Harry Redknapp will send packing tonight (April 16) — and one name keeps cropping up.

During Wednesday night’s (April 15) episode, Kings Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard went head-to-head in a gruesome eating trial, representing the Lions and Rhinos.

Jimmy and Harry went head-to-head in an eating trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers react after tense trial result

Both men held their nerve and powered through all five dishes, forcing the challenge into a dramatic tie-break.

The decider? A revolting drink made from fermented fish and stinky tofu — not for the faint-hearted.

In the end, Jimmy edged the win, securing his team a “wonderful safari” and a Bush Banquet feast.

But for Harry, the loss came with a sting. Not only were the Lions sent back to basics with rice and beans, but he was also handed a major decision — choosing one campmate to eliminate from his kingdom.

His teammates — Seann Walsh, David Haye, Scarlett Moffatt, Ashley Roberts and Mo Farrah — are still in the dark about the twist, having already returned to camp before Ant and Dec revealed the news.

Viewers at home, however, think they’ve already cracked it.

Viewers think Seann will be eliminated (Credit: ITV)

‘My money is on Harry Redknapp sending Seann home’

While some fans have called for David to go, a large number are tipping Seann to be the first casualty.

“I do have a feeling Seann will be leaving. It’s a shame cos he’s brought a lot of comedy,” one viewer wrote on X.

“I think Harry is going to send Seann home. Though, wouldn’t mind anyone from that team leaving,” another shared.

“Think Harry will get rid of Seann. Rather David stays for entertainment!” a third commented.

“My money is on Harry sending Seann home,” said another.

Others pointed out that Harry may be less likely to choose the athletes in camp.

“I hope Seann doesn’t leave first but I don’t see Harry binning the athletes,” one fan said.

“I wonder who Harry will go for. He’s a gentleman, so I reckon David or Seann. Not Sir Mo or Scarlett or Ashley. I reckon Seann as David is a sportsman,” another added.

One more viewer suggested there may already be tension, writing: “I think Sean is going home. Harry said something on the podcast like, ‘Well, I don’t think Sean likes me.'”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity shake-up sparks backlash as Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard join line-up

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX