I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Harry Redknapp delivered big elimination news after losing trial

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers are already on edge as the first elimination looms and they’ve got a clear message for Harry Redknapp.

After a tense episode teased a major decision, fans are pleading with the former football manager to make a ruthless call as the all-stars series heads into its final stretch.

On Wednesday night, Ant and Dec confirmed that the first celebrity will soon be leaving camp. With the show filmed in advance, there’s no public vote this time around, meaning the power sits firmly in the hands of the campmates themselves.

Ant and Dec teased an elimination recently (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity elimination teased as Harry Redknapp faces decision

The drama ramped up towards the end of the episode as new arrivals Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard went head-to-head in a stomach-churning eating trial.

With camp split into two rival groups, Harry has been leading the Lions while Jimmy heads up the Rhinos. The stakes were high, with the winning team set to enjoy a banquet and safari treat.

After battling through a series of gruesome dishes, the pair were neck and neck, forcing a final showdown. The deciding challenge saw them race to finish a drink made up of fermented fish and stinky tofu.

Harry, be even more of a hero and get rid of David PLEASE.

Jimmy managed to edge ahead, securing victory for the Rhinos and earning his team the reward.

But the real twist came afterwards. Once both camps returned, Ant and Dec dropped a bombshell on Harry. Following his loss, he was told he must choose one campmate from his team to be the first to leave the jungle.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers in suspense ahead of the next instalment.

Jimmy and Harry went head-to-head in the eating trial (Credit: ITV)

Fans call for first campmate to go

It didn’t take long for viewers to make their feelings known, with many taking to social media to urge Harry to pick David Haye, who has stirred up plenty of discussion during his time in camp.

David is also part of the Lions, meaning he’s at risk of leaving.

One person said: “Hope to god Harry gets rid of David!”

Another wrote: “Please choose David, Harry!!”

A third added: “Harry, be even more of a hero and get rid of David PLEASE.”

All eyes are now on Harry as he weighs up his decision, with fans eagerly waiting to see whether he follows public opinion or makes a surprise move when the show returns.

Read more: ‘Wouldn’t be mad if she won!’ I’m A Celebrity fans back Gemma Collins to win after her behaviour towards David Haye

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