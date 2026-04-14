‘Wouldn’t be mad if she won!’ I’m A Celebrity fans back Gemma Collins to win after her behaviour towards David Haye

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers were left seriously surprised on Tuesday night (April 14) as Gemma Collins pulled off an unexpected turnaround, with many now tipping her for the crown.

The GC started the episode on the winning Rhino tribe, as Craig Charles and Adam Thomas secured dinner for camp. But by the end of the show, fans at home had completely changed their tune, with some already calling her the 2026 Legend ahead of next week’s live final.

Gemma Collins could win I’m A Celebrity South Africa, viewers reckon (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins wins over I’m A Celebrity viewers

The all-stars series is now well into its second week, and Gemma Collins’ so-called redemption is gathering pace. She has already lasted longer than her previous stint back in 2014, when she famously exited early.

This time, she has spent over a week in camp and has made it clear she wants viewers to see the real her, rather than the larger-than-life GC persona.

During Tuesday’s episode, Gemma surprised fans by praising Sinitta’s cooking, despite their recent tension after Sinitta branded her West End Chicago role “a joke”. She also showed a softer side as she comforted David Haye following his trial loss, telling him he was still a champion in her eyes, days after their own clash over the eating trial.

The shift in her attitude has not gone unnoticed, with viewers quick to pick up on her kinder, more supportive approach.

Gemma was kind to David after her lost the trial (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ve never been a fan but how sweet was Gemma with David tonight!’

“I think Gemma is having a redemption arc which has come as quite a surprise to me,” one viewer said.

Another added: “Gemma I’ve never been a fan of but how sweet was she with David tonight!”

A third wrote: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I am actually warming to Gemma Collins a lot. She’s coming across really well, humble and doesn’t take herself too seriously.”

“Kudos to Gemma,” another agreed. “Sinitta made that rather unfair comment towards her on Chicago but Gemma still made sure to congratulate her for cooking that difficult food. I’m not usually a fan of Gemma Collins but she is coming across well here.”

‘I misjudged her’

And for some, the change has been enough to put her firmly in the running to win.

“I misjudged Gemma and I think she’s brilliant TV. Also wouldn’t be mad if she won!” one viewer admitted.

Another said: “I would have Gemma winning this series to be honest. Never thought I would say that! I’m enjoying her this series.”

A third added: “I’m voting GC for I’m A Celebrity Legend. She’s surely got this in the bag!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa stars missing from group chat revealed

I’m A Celebrity is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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