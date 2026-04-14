I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Scarlett Moffatt hints at cast divide as she reveals not everyone is in WhatsApp group chat

Scarlett Moffatt has dropped a telling hint about life behind the scenes of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, revealing not all of the 2026 cast members are as close as they might seem.

The former Gogglebox favourite, who is currently starring in the all-stars series, opened up in a new interview and suggested there could be a quiet divide among the 2026 cast.

Scarlett Moffatt has let slip not everyone is in the I’m A Celebrity South Africa group chat (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa group chat ‘not for everyone’

Speaking to Heat, Scarlett revealed that while a WhatsApp group does exist for some of the cast, not everyone made the cut.

“We have a WhatsApp group. Not everyone is in it, I’m not going to lie. I won’t disclose it, but for me personally, I speak to Ashley nearly every day,” she said.

She went on to name the campmates she remains closest to, adding: “I speak to Mo all the time, Gemma, Bev, Sinitta and Harry. I think you naturally gravitate towards certain people in any sort of setting like that. But they’re definitely the ones I speak to all the time.”

Scarlett isn’t in touch with David Haye, it appears (Credit: ITV)

Notably absent from Scarlett’s list were several fellow campmates, including David Haye, who recently sparked backlash over comments made about “ugly birds” on the show.

Adam Thomas, Jimmy Bullard, Seann Walsh and Craig Charles were also not mentioned, prompting speculation that one or more of them may be on the outside of the group chat.

Adam Thomas is another Scarlett isn’t close to (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett praises ‘bush sister’ Ashley

Despite the apparent divide, Scarlett spoke warmly about several of her fellow campmates.

She admitted she was “in awe” of Ashley Roberts when they first met, having long been a fan of the Pussycat Dolls.

She also shared her admiration for Harry Redknapp, describing him as “just such a wonderful bloke”.

Scarlett agrees that it’s been ‘redemption’ for Gemma Collins this time around (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins hailed as ‘iconic’

Scarlett also had plenty of praise for Gemma Collins, who has been one of the standout stars of the series so far.

“She’s iconic. My friends and I quote her on the daily and I was just so excited to see what it was like living with her. Honestly, she exceeded my expectations in every way. I think this is a proper redemption for her and people are going to be really shocked at just how much she throws herself into stuff.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans furious over David Haye’s ‘rude’ comment about Gemma Collins’ appearance

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm. Tonight (April 14) it airs at 9.10pm.

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