MAFS Australia’s Juliette flees to Thailand after quitting show, alleges ‘emotional manipulation and abuse’

MAFS Australia viewers watched one of the most dramatic exits yet tonight, as bride Juliette sensationally quit the experiment. And now, in a surprising twist, she’s jetted off to Thailand.

The past few weeks have seen tensions boiling over among several of the brides, but Juliette’s explosive behaviour has been particularly hard to ignore.

And in tonight’s episode (April 20), it all finally came to a head.

Joel was shocked at Juliette’s comments (Credit: Channel 4)

Juliette quits MAFS Australia experiment

After a series of heated moments, Juliette didn’t even make it to the usual decision. Instead, she abruptly walked out and didn’t return.

Her exit followed the fallout from last week’s screenshot scandal, where Bec was exposed for making harsh comments about Alissa and David. The messages had been passed to Juliette by Gia. And she chose to reveal them in front of the group.

However, Juliette appeared to believe that Bec’s comments justified her own actions, suggesting they were “much worse”. That view wasn’t shared by the experts.

Alessandra delivered a blunt response, telling her: “It’s shocking that you would think that. It makes you look so much worse than Bec. It’s a conscious retaliation with a purpose to hurt.”

Clearly affected, Juliette decided she’d had enough. As she stood up to leave, she said: “I’m covering up so much. And I don’t think this experiment is for me.”

Joel followed her in an attempt to talk. But the situation quickly escalated into one final outburst. Juliette told him: “No, [bleep] off. I’m done. You’re such a dog. You are a dog and a pig. That was horrible. Gaslighting. You just literally – don’t touch me. You threw me under the bus, it’s disgusting. You’re so evil.”

Juliette couldn’t handle the comments (Credit: Channel 4)

Juliette is currently in Thailand

Since filming wrapped, Juliette has taken a step back from the spotlight. And has revealed she’s travelled to Thailand after facing what she described as online “abuse”.

Sharing photos on Instagram, she joked about a future “lavender wedding”. She penned: “If George and I are single at 45, we will come back and have a lavender wedding on this island. You have our word.”

While George’s identity remains unclear publicly, he appears to be a close friend. The pair were pictured enjoying drinks on the beach, making the most of the sunshine during the getaway.

The term “lavender wedding” typically refers to a marriage of convenience, often involving a queer man and/or woman.

Juliette erupts at Joel (Credit: Channel 4)

What has she said about the show feedback?

Following the show’s broadcast in Australia, Juliette has addressed her behaviour, offering an apology while also speaking candidly about the reaction she’s received.

In a lengthy TikTok statement, she claimed there was more happening behind the scenes than viewers saw — and said the level of negativity directed at her has been overwhelming.

She wrote: “Now that the show is over, I just want to point out a few things I’ve noticed since being back online. The hate and level of cruel comments I’ve received is honestly sickening. The hypocrisy of people saying what I did to Joel was so bad, only to come back at me ten times harder, is something I cannot even begin to understand.”

Juliette also suggested that Joel’s comments about her in interviews hint at a deeper story, saying she had been “pushed” to her limit.

She ended her message with a plea to viewers, adding: “Please choose kindness with your opinions and comments moving forward. You have no idea what the other person on the other side of the phone is struggling with mentally. Or what they have had to overcome to still be here on this earth today.”

While her time on the show may be over, it’s clear the fallout is still very much playing out.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Steven and Bec caught in unseen footage LAUGHING about his intimate moment with Rachel

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