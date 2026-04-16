The moment MAFS Australia’s Bec is given ‘green light’ to make her vulgar joke in shocking unseen footage with Steven

MAFS Australia’s Steven has been caught laughing with Bec about his intimacy with Rachel in damning unseen footage.

The clip shows Steven joking along with Bec before her now infamous comment, raising fresh questions about what really happened at the retreat.

The usually reserved groom is seen sitting between Bec and Alissa on the veranda during the couples’ getaway.

MAFS Australia’s Steven is caught laughing with Bec ahead of her crass joke in unseen footage (Credit: Channel 4)

Bec congratulates him and makes an assumption about what happened with Rachel. Steven laughs and responds with a crude joke.

This is despite him later insisting Bec had simply “assumed” details about his relationship with Rachel.

The moment is expected to cause huge tension, as Rachel suddenly realises it is what led to Bec mentioning it in front of the group.

MAFS Australia Steven laughs with Bec in unseen footage

The footage will air during tonight’s spin off show, After The Dinner Party, featuring Steven, Bec and Rachel.

The discussion is centred on Bec’s vulgar joke, which sparked chaos at the couples’ retreat.

During a toast on the first night, Bec told the group that Steven and Rachel had “finger-banged”.

Rachel was left upset and accused Bec of making fun of a private moment in front of everyone.

The fallout has continued to escalate, with Gia and Juliette heavily involved in the ongoing drama.

When Bec appears on the show, she apologises again and blames the moment on her “crass, disgraceful self”.

Asked if she had spoken to anyone beforehand, Bec says she thinks she did but cannot remember who.

Rachel believes this moment gave Bec the ‘green light’ to make her joke to the group (Credit: Channel 4)

Rachel denies sharing details, saying: “I don’t believe we had conversations that we detailed.”

Steven adds: “If you say anything to me, it just goes over my head.”

The unseen clip is then played, revealing the exchange between Bec and Steven before the toast.

Bec says: “I’m so glad you stuck a finger in, babes. Like cheers to that!”

Steven replies: “How do you know it’s only one finger?!”

Bec responds: “I’m guessing it was two. I’m so happy for you!”

The pair laugh together, while Alissa says: “Guys, keep it PG please!”

MAFS Australia Steven reacts to unseen footage

Back in the studio, Steven looks visibly shaken after watching the clip.

Host Laura Byrne tells him: “Obviously having that joke opens up the doorway for that commentary to be made.”

Steven says: “Watching that back, I feel mortified. I’m even shaking just seeing that back. I feel disgraced about myself and ashamed that I would even joke about that.”

Rachel reacts after watching the clip of Steven and Bec (Credit: Channel 4)

Rachel is then asked how she feels about what she has seen.

“I thought I was supported and thought my partner had my back. Knowing that this situation has come because my partner has said it’s a laugh and it’s okay…

“If I had been told this, it would have made sense.”

She then tells Steven: “You essentially gave the green light to it. It all makes sense now.”

When asked about their relationship, Rachel says “I think there are some conversations that Steven and I need to have.”

Un oh. Well, we certainly weren’t expecting that from Steven!

MAFS Australia: After The Dinner Party starts at 9pm on E4 on Thursday April 16, 2026

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Bec and Gia branded ‘vulgar’ after they take aim at Stephanie in new bust up

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