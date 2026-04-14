MAFS Australia’s Gia accused of ‘stirring the pot’ as Bec’s ‘joke’ row with Rachel reaches fever pitch

MAFS Australia viewers are braced for chaos as Bec Zacharia sparks a retreat meltdown tonight – but fans are firmly blaming Gia Fleur too.

In tonight’s episode of Married At First Sight Australia, Bec’s crass joke leaves the group shaken and Rachel Gilmore in tears.

MAFS Australia’s Rachel is left in tears as the retreat descends into chaos (Credit: Channel 4)

While Bec sparks the drama, fans insist she is not alone. Many believe Gia is stirring things behind the scenes.

MAFS Australia’s Bec sends retreat into meltdown

The group heads to the countryside for the annual couples’ retreat. The cast settle in and begin catching up.

Later, they gather on the veranda. Rachel shares an update on her relationship with Steven Danyluk.

“I wanted to share an update in mine and Steven’s relationship,” she says.

“Last night, our intimacy levels increased. While we have not banged yet, it’s really exciting.”

Rachel keeps things vague. But Bec makes a crude comment to Steven, leaving him uncomfortable.

“I’m really excited you’ve finger banged,” she says.

Away from the group, Steven says the remark made him uneasy. He also calls Bec “vulgar”.

Things escalate when Bec declares to the group: “I wanted to call you all here because it’s the first night of retreat and we’ve had ‘I love yous’, we’ve had a couple that I thought could not come back from the brink of hell, and we’ve had finger bangs, so like…”

Rachel looks mortified.

Gia checks in quietly and asks if she is okay from across the room. Rachel replies: “I’m not okay.”

Bec’s comment leaves Rachel visibly upset (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia and Juliette wade into the Bec joke row

The next day, tensions continue by the pool. Bec makes another joke about the situation, saying she is going to get “merch” made.

Gia and Juliette Chae criticise her behaviour. Gia questions whether Bec will apologise, complaining about her “repeated behaviour”.

Later, the group gathers for a Girls’ Night.

When all together, Gia directly challenges Bec in front of Rachel.

“Let’s call bull[bleep]. If you support the relationship, then why are you going round at the pool with Juliette and I saying you want to get merch?” Gia announces.

She asks why Bec jokes about something that upset Rachel. The tension continues to rise.

Later, Bec and Danny arrange a private chat with Rachel and Steven. Emotions run high again.

Rachel becomes upset after learning Steven spoke to Bec earlier. She walks out of the conversation.

Gia becomes heavily involved in the fallout alongside Juliette (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia branded ‘Master Manipulator’

A preview for Wednesday’s episode shows Gia and Juliette speaking with Rachel in her room. Tensions remain high.

The VoiceOver says: “Gia and Juliette seize the opportunity to further stir up the tension.”

Both girls are shown telling Rachel that Bec is ‘never to be trusted again’.

Fans who saw the show in Australia shared strong reactions online.

One said: “Everyone is here blaming Bec vs Rachel but ignoring the obvious factor who is thriving off the drama – Master Manipulator Gia.”

A second added: “Gia and Juliette drive me mad when they twist other people’s arguments just to stir up more drama and somehow come out of it looking clean. They’re the real mean girls if you ask me.”

And a third wrote: Gia pulled her [bleep] stirring spoon out.”

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Stephanie admits she was in ‘fight or flight’ during her marriage to Tyson as he quits the show

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