MAFS Australia’s Bec and Gia branded ‘vulgar’ after they take aim at Stephanie in new bust up

MAFS Australia star Stephanie Marshall has hit out at Bec Zacharia and Gia Fleur after leaving the experiment, branding them “disgusting” in a fiery interview.

Stephanie was left single in last night’s episode after her husband Tyson Gordon quit the show.

His exit came following backlash over his comments about women and when challenged by Stephanie.

MAFS Australia’s Stephanie has branded Bec and Gia ‘disgusting and vulgar’ (Credit: Instagram/ @ellaerapodcast)

Since leaving, Steph has admitted she felt “on edge the whole time” during her marriage.

But it turns out the drama did not stop there, with tensions also brewing away from her relationship.

When asked about her female co stars, Stephanie did not hold back.

“Disgusting, absolutely vulgar. I’m embarrassed to be associated with it,” she said.

“It’s not how I choose to conduct myself. It’s just boring now. The whole thing has been the Bec and Gia show and I’m so bored.”

MAFS Australia’s Stephanie brands Bec ‘disgusting’

Speaking on the Ella Era podcast, Stephanie also revealed there was a “blow up” between herself, Bec and Gia at the reunion, which is yet to air in the UK.

The fallout reportedly began after Stephanie exchanged messages with Bec’s husband Danny Hewitt.

Stephanie explained she reached out after noticing he had followed her on social media.

“I noticed he was following me, so sent a few messages. They were like, ‘How are you going? Are you getting back into real estate? How’s life post experiment?’” she said.

“He knew my cousin from Melbourne. He didn’t tell Bec. I told Bec.”

Bec lets rip at Stephanie at the reunion dinner party (Credit: Channel Nine)

Steph added that Bec later questioned her about the messages ahead of the reunion.

“She was a bit bothered by that. She felt like things weren’t adding up,” Stephanie said.

To ease tensions, Stephanie says she even showed Bec the messages, but things still escalated when the reunion filming began.

MAFS’ Bec and Gia ‘lose it’ at Stephanie

Stephanie claims she then messaged Danny again to explain Bec was feeling insecure, but says the situation quickly turned against her.

“He was like, ‘You’ve done this for extra air time’,” she said.

At the reunion itself, Steph says emotions boiled over.

Bec and Gia – who have been anything but friends – suddenly paired up in shouting at Steph.

“End of the table, wine everywhere and Bec yells ‘You’re a [bleep-ing bleep]. Your husband didn’t even want you and now you’ve gone after mine’,” she recalled.

“I’m like, I will continue on with my conversation, you are disgusting, do not talk to me like that.”

Stephanie said she tried to stay out of the drama, but described the moment as overwhelming.

“My hands get a bit shaky thinking about it because it’s so confronting. I would never conduct myself in such a way,” she said.

She added that things escalated further after Danny was pulled aside.

“He’s had a couple of drinks. He’s like, ‘Don’t you [bleep-ing] talk to me. You’ve done this for airtime’,” she said.

Steph said the experience left her wanting to step away from the show drama entirely.

“I don’t want anything to do with this anymore. I just want to sell houses,” she added.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Stephanie admits she was in ‘fight or flight’ during her marriage to Tyson as he quits the show

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