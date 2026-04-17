MAFS Australia’s Danny admits he ‘hates himself’ as he issues a massive apology over unseen footage

MAFS Australia star Danny Hewitt has left UK fans shocked and confused after issuing a grovelling apology online, admitting he “hates himself”.

The Brit-born groom, 34, shared a sombre video on Instagram, telling viewers he understands why many of them are angry.

In the clip, Danny says: “I’m sure most of you hate me. I don’t blame you, I hate myself.”

MAFS Australia’s Danny has issued a grovelling apology Credit: Channel 4)

Posting the video with the caption “Sorry everyone”, Danny addressed the backlash.

But what exactly has he done?

MAFS Australia Danny Hewitt issues grovelling apology

Danny explained his apology relates to comments he made on Married At First Sight: After The Dinner Party.

The episode in question has already aired in Australia, but UK viewers will see it next month.

He described his behaviour as “horrendous” and admitted: “I’m so ashamed of myself.”

Danny apologised directly to Stephanie Marshall, who was married to Tyson Gordon, for “the way he spoke” to her.

He also said sorry to his MAFS Australia wife Bec Zacharia.

“I have a very dry sense of humour and sometimes it can come across as wrong, especially on TV,” he said.

“I’m not here to make excuses or blame it on a sense of humour.”

“I’m here to own up to my mistakes and apologise.”

Danny also addressed viewers and the show’s team.

“Production, crew, everyone who works on MAFS, I let so many people down,” he said.

“There’s nothing you can call me that you think worse than myself. I deserve all of the heat I am getting.”

So what sparked the reaction?

Danny aggressively jabbed his finger at the camera in unseen footage (Credit: Stan)

MAFS Australia: What did Danny say in After The Dinner Party?

Danny did not appear in person on the final After The Dinner Party episode.

Hosts revealed he had “ghosted” production. Instead, unseen footage of him was shown.

In the clip, Danny criticised producers for pairing him with Bec.

“You’re telling me that’s the best you can bring me?” he said.

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

He continued: “I have a [bleep-ing] cushy little life, I gave up my life to be here and I could roll into Coles right now, walk up to aisle four, there’s a bird in there and she’ll be better than Bec.

“She can’t be no worse, it’s impossible.”

He then turned his anger towards the production team.

“You’re [bleep-ing bleep] at your jobs, bring me better women,” he spat, as he pointed his finger at the camera.

Bec was left in tears after watching the footage, while host Laura Byrne described it as “disgusting” and “revolting”.

Bec burst into tears after watching the ‘revolting’ footage (Credit: Stan)

What did Danny say to Stephanie?

Danny also faced backlash over comments made to Stephanie at the reunion.

Unseen footage picked up him telling her “[bleep] off, with all due respect.”

He also called her a “[bleep-ing] little skank”.

Stephanie has since revealed details of the dinner party clash in a podcast, explaining it followed innocent messages exchanged between them.

Danny accused her of “doing it for airtime” during the argument.

Fans in Australia have already reacted strongly to the scenes.

It’s likely British viewers will be pretty gobsmacked too.

Read more: The moment MAFS Australia’s Bec is given ‘green light’ to make her vulgar joke in shocking unseen footage with Steven

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