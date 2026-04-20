Coronation Street viewers convinced baby Connie will be back in Carla and Lisa guardianship storyline

Coronation Street fans were left reaching for the tissues during Sunday night’s episode (April 19), as a heartfelt farewell played out at No.6. Baby Connie was taken home by her grandmother Sheila, forcing the Connor-Swain household into a sudden and emotional goodbye.

The unexpected moment saw Carla and Lisa hurriedly gather Connie’s belongings before Sheila arrived, giving them little time to process the situation. It was a tough send-off for the family, who had grown incredibly close to the cheerful tot in a short space of time. While the door seems closed for now, Connie’s story might not be over.

The family gave Connie back to her grandmother (Credit: ITV)

A difficult goodbye for the Connor-Swains

Carla and Lisa had stepped in to care for Rob Donovan and Mandy’s daughter while Sheila recovered from an operation. At first, Carla wasn’t ready to take Connie in. However, it didn’t take long before she formed a strong bond with her niece and embraced having her in the house.

Lisa proved to be a natural support, helping to keep Connie content, while neighbour Jodie Ramsey also pitched in with babysitting duties when needed.

But the situation changed quickly when Carla received a call from Sheila, revealing she was recovering well and ready to take Connie back that very day. The news left Carla, Lisa and Betsy with no choice but to say a rushed farewell as they packed up Connie’s things.

Despite the sadness, there was some comfort in knowing they had become part of Connie’s life. However, emotions were still running high – especially when Lisa floated the idea of inviting Connie and Sheila to their wedding, something Carla clearly wasn’t ready to face.

Could Connie return? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans convinced Connie will be back

Fans refuse to believe that baby Connie has simply left. In fact, many are already predicting a return – and possibly a much more permanent one.

Taking to X, one fan shared their theory: “Baby Connie has to go and you can tell Carla doesn’t wanna say goodbye to her. I believe she will end up back with Carla, Lisa, Betsy, and Ryan again soon. Her grandmother won’t be able to care for her much longer it seems like.”

Another viewer speculated: “I don’t know something these scenes makes me think after the wedding they’ll decide to seek permanent guardianship of Connie? Not a messy legal battle, but a mutual agreement because Sheila is getting older and Connie needs a stable long-term plan.”

And a third echoed the same sentiment, adding: “I think maybe something is gonna happen to Sheila, and that’s how Connie enters the picture again later on.”

For now, Connie may be gone from the cobbles – but if fans are right, it might not be long before she’s back where she’s clearly found a place in the family.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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