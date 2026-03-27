Coronation Street theory hints at disturbing kidnap plot for baby Connie involving Jodie

Things took a tense turn in Coronation Street this week as Carla Connor made a big decision that didn’t sit well with Lisa – and viewers are already fearing it could spell serious trouble.

When neighbour Jodie Ramsey stepped in to babysit baby Connie, Carla seemed more than happy to accept the help. But Lisa was far less convinced, especially after realising the arrangement had been made without her knowledge. And now, with fans piecing together Jodie’s past behaviour, alarm bells are ringing.

Jodie looked after Connie this week (Credit: ITV)

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Jodie stepped in to help Carla but Lisa wasn’t impressed

Over in Weatherfield, Carla and Lisa initially trusted Betsy and Dylan to look after Connie. However, it quickly became clear the teens had other priorities, leaving Carla frustrated by their lack of attention.

With another outing planned, help came from an unexpected place as Jodie from next door offered to babysit. Assuring Carla she was DBS checked and had eight years of childcare experience, she seemed like the perfect solution – and Carla handed Connie over without hesitation.

But when Carla returned home, Lisa made her feelings clear. She was uneasy about the situation and frustrated that Carla hadn’t run the decision past her. In her eyes, more care should have been taken before trusting someone new with the baby.

And given what we already know about Jodie, fans are starting to think Lisa might be onto something.

Is Jodie plotting something for Connie? (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear sinister twist as Jodie’s past resurfaces

Jodie Ramsey hasn’t exactly inspired confidence so far. Viewers have already seen her act strangely around children, particularly Shona’s daughter Harper. She even went as far as pretending to be Harper’s mum at the hospital.

There are also lingering questions about her past, including her connection to a girl called Olivia and her sibling – a situation she reportedly walked away from.

Now, fans are convinced this latest babysitting arrangement could be the start of something much darker.

One viewer wrote on X: “Of course Jodie was eavesdropping on Lisa & Carla conversation for someone to watch Baby Connie. I bet she’s gonna try and kidnap her eventually.”

Another agreed: “Jodie doing summat dodgy with Connie… there’s a surprise! Taking bets on her pretending Connie is either Harper or hers!”

A third added: “Pretending it was her baby was my guess.”

With suspicion mounting and Jodie now forming a bond with Connie, viewers are bracing themselves for a potential kidnap storyline.

But, are Carla and Lisa about to realise the danger before it’s too late?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

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