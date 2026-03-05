Coronation Street follow-up: As Platt eyes are on Jodie, ‘hint’ she could be soap murder victim explored

Thursday night’s episode of Coronation Street (March 5) piled even more pressure on Jodie Ramsey, as cracks in her carefully constructed story began to show.

With Shona already growing wary and Lily stumbling across a major secret, Jodie suddenly found herself facing awkward questions from inside her own family. And after the latest scenes, viewers might be wondering whether the character has just set events in motion that could seal her fate.

Lily found the trinket box (Credit: ITV)

Jodie caught out in Coronation Street

Jodie was at the hospital alongside Shona and David while baby Harper underwent surgery. Thankfully, the tense wait ended with good news when Shona revealed the operation had been a success. A team of twelve doctors had worked together to remove the mass from Harper’s neck.

But relief quickly gave way to embarrassment for Jodie.

While standing in the corridor, a woman she had chatted to the previous day approached and asked how Harper was doing. Rather than correct her, Jodie allowed the woman to believe she was Harper’s mum – even casually referring to herself as ‘Shona.’

Unfortunately, the real Shona overheard the whole exchange.

Not letting it slide, Shona immediately confronted her, leaving Jodie flustered as the woman hurried away from the awkward moment.

Thinking quickly, Jodie tried to smooth things over. She insisted the woman had simply made an assumption and she’d just gone along with it, claiming she didn’t trust the stranger in the first place.

Shona appeared to accept the explanation, suggesting the woman might simply be lonely. Still, she warned that lies like that often leave people isolated in the end.

Little did she realise just how many secrets Jodie is hiding.

The tension didn’t stop there. Later, things escalated when Lily Platt made a discovery that could cause serious problems for her aunt.

After stumbling across Jodie’s hidden trinket box, Lily demanded to know what the strange items inside meant. Among them were a cut-out photo of Bernie and a copy of Brian’s book.

Jodie attempted to brush it all off, claiming she was simply protecting herself – and Lily too. But the explanation did little to convince her niece, who bluntly labelled the situation ‘insane.’

Panicking, Jodie pleaded with Lily to keep quiet before quickly hiding the box away again.

But with Shona already suspicious, Lily clearly unsettled by what she’s seen, and Bethany keeping a close watch, Jodie’s carefully buried secrets could soon come to the surface.

Is Jodie playing a dangerous game? (Credit: ITV)

Here’s how Jodie could be heading for disaster in Coronation Street

Jodie may have managed to calm Shona for now, but two other members of the family aren’t nearly as easy to fool.

Bethany has already shown she’s not buying Jodie’s ‘nice sister’ act, and she was quick to suspect her over Shona’s missing wedding ring. Meanwhile, Lily now holds a major piece of the puzzle after finding that mysterious trinket box.

That puts Jodie in a tricky position. Lily might look up to her aunt, which could work in Jodie’s favour if she tries to keep the teenager on side. But relying on someone so young to keep such a big secret is a risky move.

With several Platts now circling and asking questions, Thursday’s episode may have dropped a huge hint about the future. If the family continues to close in, Jodie’s lies could finally unravel – and it raises the possibility that she could be the victim in the April flashforward murder storyline.

For now, everything hinges on whether Lily keeps quiet. But, how long can Jodie keep this act going before it all catches up with her? And when it does, will she end up paying the ultimate price?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

