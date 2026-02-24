Coronation Street follow-up: As the truth about Jodie’s trinkets comes to light, one scene might’ve just ‘sealed’ her fate

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street put Jodie Ramsey firmly under the spotlight (Tuesday, February 24) and one seemingly throwaway moment may have carried far more weight than first thought.

With Jodie already named as one of the five possible victims in the show’s flashforward murder mystery, her brief but telling interaction with Betsy raised more than a few eyebrows.

Was this chance encounter actually a huge clue? And has Jodie just unknowingly edged closer to danger?

Jodie told Olivia to leave (Credit: ITV)

Jodie Ramsey’s trinket truth in Coronation Street

Jodie’s day walking David the dog descended into chaos when Lily forgot the poo bags, forcing her to sacrifice one of Toyah’s hankies. Not exactly her finest hour.

Things then took an even stranger turn when she bumped into Olivia, a blast from her past who recognised her while visiting Weatherfield on a school trip. Olivia wanted answers, questioning why Jodie had suddenly disappeared after once claiming Olivia and her sibling were the best kids she’d ever looked after.

Cornered, Jodie spun an outrageous story, insisting she’d left to protect Olivia after witnessing a murder and was now living under the radar in witness protection. Olivia seemed convinced, although she couldn’t quite work out why someone supposedly in hiding would own a dog.

After firmly warning Olivia not to seek her out again, Jodie’s evening took another unexpected turn when Betsy approached her and David and introduced herself. Clearly uncomfortable, Jodie tried to avoid the chat, but Betsy happily filled her in on her latest thrifting finds regardless.

Later, back at home following chippy tea debates with David, Jodie retreated to her secret trinket box. Alone, she added Bernie’s cut-out wedding photo to the collection. Also inside was Brian’s missing book. The items felt less sentimental and more like trophies, hinting at carefully planned revenge. And with the box growing, Jodie’s intentions appear increasingly dark.

Could this Betsy scene be a ‘clue?’ (Credit: ITV)

Huge ‘clue’ Jodie could be at serious risk of Coronation Street murder

Fans know Jodie is already one of five characters whose names appear on the potential victim list, alongside Carl, Theo, Maggie and Megan.

In a recent flashforward set on April 23rd, Betsy was shown giving a statement to the police after discovering a dead body. Crucially, she admitted that she knew the victim.

Until now, despite being neighbours, Betsy and Jodie had barely crossed paths. That changed tonight. Betsy now knows Jodie and seemed keen to strike up a connection, however unwanted it might have been.

Whether the pair will cross paths again remains to be seen. But that brief exchange could turn out to be hugely significant, potentially pushing Jodie closer to the top of the suspect list when it comes to the looming murder. Then again, could it all be a little too obvious?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

