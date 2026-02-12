Coronation Street fans predict Jodie is secret serial killer as they compare her to Emmerdale villain

Coronation Street fans are convinced they’ve clocked what’s really going on with Jodie Ramsey – and if they’re right, Weatherfield could be facing its own version of Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla.

On Wednesday night (February 12), viewers watched Jodie once again pull out her mysterious box of trinkets while alone in the Platts’ house. And this time, what she revealed has only fuelled speculation that something very dark is lurking beneath the surface.

Jodie’s very possessive about her box (Credit: ITV)

Jodie’s secret box raises big questions in Coronation Street

Sitting quietly, Jodie sifted through the contents of the box, lingering on a lighter engraved with the words ‘Love you, Jonesy.’

She then removed a gold locket necklace and opened it to reveal photos of two smiling young girls inside. The moment felt loaded with meaning. But before we could get any answers, Jodie heard someone approaching and swiftly shoved the box under the sofa – keeping only the locket in her hand.

Shona soon spotted it and asked about it. Jodie casually claimed she’d picked it up in a charity shop.

However, when Shona opened the locket and questioned who the girls were, Jodie insisted she didn’t know. Even so, it was obvious the necklace meant far more to her than she was letting on.

With Jodie already behaving strangely and hints of secrets bubbling away, fans are certain this is no harmless collection of keepsakes.

Is Jodie like Meena? (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Jodie Ramsey is the new Meena Jutla

Viewers have been quick to draw comparisons with Emmerdale’s infamous serial killer Meena Jutla, who kept trophies from her victims.

Now, Coronation Street fans are wondering whether Jodie’s trinket box could be exactly that – a chilling collection of items taken from people she’s harmed… or worse.

One fan speculated: “Maybe the box is her trophy cabinet of all the weird [bleep] she’s done over the years? That’s the vibe I got.”

Another suggested: “Maybe we’ll have a Meena (from Emmerdale) style storyline and they’re from all the people she’s killed!”

A third viewer agreed: “This is what I think as well,” while a fourth added: “I’m wondering about what else is in that box and what it all means. Could it be trophies and could we have another Meena on our hands? I’m most intrigued about what’s on the USB and I wonder if this is tied into the Graham thing?”

At this stage, it’s all speculation. But one thing’s clear – that box is no random stash of clutter. If Jodie is hiding something sinister, Coronation Street could be setting the stage for one of its darkest storylines yet.

