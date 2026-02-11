Coronation Street fans were left doing a double take tonight (Wednesday, February 11) when Jodie Ramsey was spotted clutching a gold locket necklace containing two photos of smiling children.

When Shona questioned her about it, Jodie brushed it off, claiming she’d picked it up in a charity shop and had no clue who the children were. Simple enough – except it clearly wasn’t the truth.

The locket was just one of several mysterious trinkets Jodie has been guarding closely. She knew exactly who those children were – of that much, viewers are certain. But, why is she lying? Here are four major theories.

The children clearly mean something to Jodie (Credit: ITV)

Jodie locket theories 1. Secret children

During her visit to see baby Harper in hospital, Shona asked Jodie whether she saw children in her future.

Jodie admitted she would like kids one day, but said she wanted to properly settle into life with the Platts first – and practise bonding with Harper before taking that step.

But her eagerness to care for Harper and build a connection with Lily has raised eyebrows. Is there more to it? Could Jodie already be a mum, with two children she’s left behind?

Those smiling faces inside the locket might not be strangers at all. Has Jodie walked away from her own children in order to start fresh with a brand-new family on the Street?

2. More Ramsey siblings

Jodie has never let Shona forget that she feels abandoned. Shona insists she planned to return for her daughter but never did.

After falling pregnant with Clayton, Shona chose to give him a life away from the environment she grew up in. She told Jodie she often thought about coming back, but eventually convinced herself her daughter was better off without her.

However, what happened in the years after Shona left? Is it possible more Ramsey siblings were born during that time? Shona wouldn’t know – contact had been cut.

Could the two children in the locket be younger siblings Jodie believes Shona also failed to protect? If so, the emotional fallout could be huge.

What is Jodie hiding? (Credit: ITV)

3. A link to the van mystery

Viewers are still in the dark about how Jodie ended up in that van during the Corriedale episode – or how she’s connected to Graham Foster.

Did something criminal happen? Was Jodie involved in an attempted kidnapping? Or was she actually the victim in a much bigger situation?

Could the children in the locket be tied to Graham? Or even to the allegedly abusive partner from Jodie’s past? With her collection of hidden keepsakes growing, it feels like each item is a clue. But what exactly are they pointing to?

4. A chilling trophy theory

Then there’s the most disturbing possibility of all.

What if Jodie doesn’t know the children personally – but knew the adult who owned the locket? She’s clearly harbouring dark secrets. Could one of them involve murder?

Did she kill the locket’s original owner and keep it as some kind of twisted souvenir? Are those children now without a parent because of her?

It’s a grim theory, but Coronation Street has never shied away from the sinister. Just how dangerous is Jodie Ramsey – and should the Platts be seriously worried about who they’ve welcomed into their home?

