Coronation Street follow-up: As Jodie lies about abusive Graham history, she connects with another soap villain in upcoming spoilers

Jodie Ramsay pulled at viewers’ heartstrings tonight in Coronation Street (Thursday, January 22) with a tearful confession to her sister Shona – but not everything was as it seemed.

After attending a domestic abuse survivors’ support group, Jodie broke down during an emotional chat with Shona, recounting a harrowing story of abuse. But the twist was that this heartbreaking tale wasn’t her own – it belonged to survivor Ellie.

Jodie spun a web of lies (Credit: ITV)

Jodie’s web of lies unfolds

The drama began when Shona’s path crossed with Kit, setting off a chain of troubling events. Jodie had first been spotted on the night of the crash, bound and fleeing from a van. The encounter was overheard, prompting Shona to suggest she attend a support group to safely discuss her past.

Later, Jodie was found locked out of the house and visibly distressed by Bethany. Shona rushed home from the hospital to comfort her, where Jodie delivered her emotional confession. She spoke of an abusive relationship, a pregnancy, and a violent attempt to escape – implicating the van driver Graham from the crash as her abuser.

But the truth soon emerged: the story wasn’t hers at all. Jodie had borrowed Ellie’s experience from the support group, spinning it as her own. While sympathy was earned, viewers were wondering what Jodie is really hiding, and what truly happened in her past?

Jodie takes a liking to Carl (Credit: ITV)

Jodie sets her sights on local Coronation Street bad boy

While Jodie may have hinted at a dark history with Emmerdale’s Graham Foster, she’s clearly not afraid of danger in Weatherfield.

Coronation Street spoilers suggest that she’s immediately drawn to local troublemaker Carl Webster. At Roy’s Rolls, Jodie offers a helping hand – and lays on the charm, much to Abi’s irritation. Tensions rise as a pointed warning isn’t far behind.

Meanwhile, Shona confides in David that she’s thinking of tracing their father, hoping it might finally uncover the truth behind Jodie’s behaviour. With mixed signals, half-truths, and unanswered questions, it’s becoming ever clearer. Jodie’s past isn’t as straightforward as she wants everyone to believe…

Read more: Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey announces engagement to boyfriend in loved-up social media post

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!