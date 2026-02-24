Coronation Street ITVX episode reveals the dark truth behind Jodie’s trinket hoard as her collection grows again

In Tuesday’s early ITVX release of Coronation Street (February 24), Jodie Ramsey quietly added another unsettling item to her growing collection – and this one links directly to a familiar Weatherfield face.

The moment came after Jodie was confronted by a girl from her past, before she later returned home and slipped a fresh ‘trinket’ into her hidden box. This time, the clue pointed straight towards Roy’s Rolls regular Bernie Winter.

Jodie told Olivia to stay away (Credit: ITV)

Olivia confronted Jodie

Earlier in the episode, Jodie had offered to walk David the dog with Lily. Things quickly became tense when Lily realised she’d forgotten the poo bags and stormed off, leaving Jodie to deal with the mess herself using one of Toyah’s hankies.

Jodie was then approached by Olivia. The schoolgirl recognised her while out on a trip. Olivia didn’t hold back. She demanded to know why Jodie had suddenly disappeared after once telling her and her sibling they were her favourite kids to look after.

Caught on the spot, Jodie spun a dramatic story. She claimed she’d been forced into witness protection after seeing a man killed, insisting she left to protect Olivia and her family. Now living under the radar, Jodie said she couldn’t risk staying in touch.

Although Olivia felt sorry for her, she couldn’t help questioning why Jodie was allowed to keep a dog if she was supposedly in witness protection. Brushing it off as ‘complicated,’ Jodie made it clear they couldn’t meet again if her cover was to remain intact.

Jodie added another trinket to the box (Credit: ITV)

Jodie Ramsey’s trinket truth revealed in Coronation Street

Back at home, Jodie served up a chippy tea and debated the merits of gravy on chips with David. But once he headed upstairs to change, her focus quickly shifted.

Reaching under the sofa, Jodie pulled out her mysterious trinket box and opened it, adding a brand-new item to the collection – the cut-out face of Bernie Winter taken from her wedding photo. The same photo Bernie had accused creepy Mal of tampering with.

Bernie had pointed the finger squarely at Mal and even threatened to call the police after believing he’d broken into her house. However, it’s now clear that Jodie was the one pulling the strings, deliberately planting the evidence to mess with Bernie’s head.

Also inside the box was Brian’s missing book, The Woman in White. Viewers will remember Brian recently refused to give Lily her paper round job back, something Jodie may have taken personally.

With stolen items linked to those who’ve crossed her already piling up, it’s becoming clear that Jodie’s trinket box is a record of her darker schemes. But, just how far her revenge is really going to go?

