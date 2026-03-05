Coronation Street ITVX episode sees two Platts confront Jodie over twisted schemes

Coronation Street fans watching today’s early ITVX release (Thursday, March 5) saw Jodie Ramsey forced into some seriously awkward explanations – both about a mysterious trinket box and a lie that didn’t go unnoticed.

Not only did she have some questions to answer at home, but she also had to face sister Shona after pretending to be baby Harper’s mum at the hospital. With more of the Platts starting to raise eyebrows, the pressure is beginning to mount. But, can Jodie smooth things over before anyone uncovers what she’s really up to?

Shona overheard Jodie’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Shona confronted Jodie over parenting lies in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

On the cobbles today, Jodie Ramsey remained by Shona and David’s side at the hospital while baby Harper underwent surgery.

Shona later shared the good news that the operation had been a success, revealing that it had taken twelve people to remove the mass from her little one’s neck.

But things quickly turned tense in the corridor. The mum Jodie had bumped into the day before (Wednesday, March 4) approached her again and asked how Harper was doing. Jodie continued the story she’d started earlier, pretending she was ‘Shona’ and Harper’s ‘mum.’

Unfortunately for her, the real Shona overheard the whole exchange.

Clearly confused, she confronted Jodie on the spot – right in front of the other woman.

The awkward moment didn’t last long though, as the mum quickly excused herself from the situation. Jodie then rushed to explain herself, telling Shona that the woman had simply assumed she was Harper’s mum and she’d gone along with it. She insisted she hadn’t realised the woman’s own baby was ill and claimed she didn’t trust her.

Shona accepted the explanation, suggesting the woman was probably just lonely and that the whole situation was sad. She also pointed out that lying like that would only leave someone alone in the end. If only she knew the full story…

Jodie begged Lily to keep her secret (Credit: ITV)

Lily found Jodie’s trinket box

Later back at home, Jodie faced another round of questioning – this time from Lily Platt.

Lily had discovered her aunt’s trinket box and wanted answers about why Jodie was keeping what she described as a ‘freaky’ photo of Bernie inside, along with Brian’s book.

Jodie tried to justify it, saying the box was about standing up for herself and protecting Lily. But Lily wasn’t convinced, bluntly telling her that the whole thing sounded ‘insane.’

Jodie insisted it was a ‘good insane’ and pleaded with Lily to keep what she’d found to herself.

Lily didn’t make any promises though, watching as Jodie quickly hid the box away from the rest of the family.

With Shona and Lily both quietly suspicious – and Bethany also keeping a close eye on her – it seems more than one Platt is beginning to question Jodie’s behaviour. Could the walls soon start closing in?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!