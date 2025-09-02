14 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: John pulls Aaron off gorge and pins it on Robert

Emmerdale spoilers for next week show John Sugden is finally caught out by his husband. But things go very, very sidewards when he jumps off a cliff with Aaron.

Desperate to save the man he loves, Robert tries to interject. But full of jealousy and hatred for his half-brother, John finds a way to frame Robert for his crime.

Elsewhere Paddy fills Victoria in on his concerns about John.

Read on for our full Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Aaron tries to escape John’s clutches in Emmerdale spoilers

1. John attacks Robert

While Aaron Dingle is trying to make his escape, Robert shows up and accuses John of murder. But John isn’t having any of it and the pair fight – leaving Robert lifeless on the ground.

But John quickly is relieved to see Robert is still breathing. However, he then spots Aaron making a getaway and heads out after him.

2. Aaron searches for the bunker in Emmerdale spoilers

A determined Aaron searches the woods for the bunker connected to Mack’s disappearance.

But unfortunately for him, John isn’t far behind him.

3. Aaron is stopped by a huge gorge

Aaron’s search for the bunker becomes increasingly hopeless. But just as he is getting further away from John, he is stopped by a huge gorge.

And when he turns around, he’s face-to-face with his murderous husband.

John jumps off a cliff with Aaron

4. John tries to cover his tracks

John being John tries to pull a cover story about what happened. But Aaron finally doesn’t believe a word he says and sees him for the monster he is.

Aaron tries to get John to bring him to Mack. And John’s just about to confess everything when Robert appears.

5. He calls the police in Emmerdale spoilers

Instantly, John becomes jealous again, accusing Aaron of getting Robert to come. Thinking fast, John does call the police. But it’s not to confess. Instead he calls them to frame Robert.

6. John takes Aaron over the cliff with him

Just as he’s framing Robert, he decides on what he needs to do. Next thing, he jumps into the gorge with his arms wrapped around Aaron.

Robert is left reeling and terrified. And when he looks down – both Aaron and John are motionless.

Robert is terrified and Vic is alarmed in Emmerdale spoilers

7. Robert is defeated when nobody believes him

Robert tries to convince everybody that John is behind everything that has been happening in the village lately. But nobody seems to believe him, leaving him very defeated.

And as Chas fully believes he pushed John and Aaron off the gorge, she vows to make him pay (open your eyes, Chas!)

8. Paddy informs Vic of his concerns regarding John

But slowly others seem to be realising that there’s more to John than meets the eye. Paddy finally tells Vic about his fears for John’s welfare.

And when she can’t get through to him, she urges Paddy to help her search for where he would be.

9. Cain and Moira cut off the Sugden’s in Emmerdale spoilers

Later, Cain tells Victoria that they are done with the Sugden’s. And when Moira agrees with him, Vic leaves, heartbroken. Is this the end of their friendly farm team-up?

Charity has her first baby scan

10. Charity is concerned at the scan

Jacob surprises Charity with an early ultrasound. But while he and Sarah are admiring their unborn baby, there is a deep sense of fear in Charity’s face.

11. Ross struggles to contain his own emotions

Later, gushing over the scan photos, Sarah and Jacob are thrilled that they’re going to be parents.

And when Ross arrives with Moses, they quickly show him the photo. But he is thrown to be looking at a scan photo when he might be the dad.

Vinny finally confides in Kammy

12. Kammy discovers what Mike did to Vinny in Emmerdale spoilers

After a lot of pestering from Kammy, Vinny finally breaks down and tells him what happened with Mike. And Kammy is horrified.

13. And then takes matters into his own hands

When Vinny once again refuses to report it to the police, Kammy decides to take matters into his own hands.

He signs up for the LGBTQ+ site where Vinny and Mike met. But will Kammy make things worse?

14. Gabby is upset in Emmerdale spoilers

Elsewhere Gabby is fed up that neither Bernice or Kim are coming to her wedding, leaving her with absolutely nobody to walk her down the aisle.

But with reports suggesting Samantha Giles is set to temporarily reprise her role – will that change?

Read more: Emmerdale slammed with Ofcom complaints AGAIN – this time over a violent death scene after Vinny’s dark storyline sparked fury

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!