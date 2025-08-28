Emmerdale slammed with Ofcom complaints AGAIN – this time over a violent death scene after Vinny’s dark storyline sparked fury

Emmerdale has once again found itself at the centre of controversy after Ofcom received hundreds more complaints from viewers over a shocking violent death scene.

The ITV soap is no stranger to backlash, with many fans still talking about the disturbing Vinny storyline that sparked complaints just weeks ago. Now, questions are being raised about whether the show has gone too far with its latest twist.

John’s attack on Mackenzie was violent

The episode, which aired on August 21, saw John Sugden hunt down Mack with a bow and arrow after Mack figured out John’s involvement in Nate Robinson’s death,

As the two men played cat and mouse through the woods, John assured his nemesis that he would find him – and he was true to his word.

Mack attempted to hide, but his phone ringing gave away his location. As he tried to run away, John shot him with an arrow.

Mack was then at John’s mercy. He begged for his life, but the violence wasn’t over, as John lifted a large rock and brought it down on Mack’s head, seemingly killing him – though there are theories that Mack is still alive.

John shot Mack then battered him to supposed death (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints about over Mack killing

Following the airing of the episode last week, viewers also made their feelings clear on social media.

One viewer wrote on X: “I have just made a complaint to Ofcom for violence on Emmerdale, before the watershed. A gruesome chase in the woods, by John Sugden, armed with a bow and arrow resulted in maiming McKenzie and later bringing a huge boulder down onto his head. Horrific.”

A second fan added: “Love Emmerdale, but this all seemed a bit much with the violence and the crossbow seemed in bad taste.”

“Ofcom are about to have a lot of complaints,” a third fan rightly predicted.

Indeed, Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, received 158 formal complaints about the John attack. Many watching at home felt it was too excessive, graphic and the scenes were unsettling, especially before the 9pm watershed.

Ofcom have yet to rule whether they will investigate the case or clear Emmerdale.

Mike steals from Vinny after giving him a beating (Credit: ITV)

Vinny beating also ruffled feathers

Earlier in August, Vinny Dingle was beaten up by Mike, who he thought was supporting him with his sexuality crisis. Instead Mike was out to extort money from him. After the aggressive beating forced Vinny to transfer £10k to him to keep quiet.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Mike also stole Vinny and Gabby’s wedding rings, before leaving. Afterwards, poor Vinny was faced with flashbacks of the abuse he suffered from his father Paul.

Fans were left horrified by Vinny’s attack and 279 of them complained to Ofcom about them.