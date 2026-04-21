The truth behind Unchosen and if the Fellowship of the Divine is one of the UK’s ‘2,000 real cults’

Unchosen revolves around the Fellowship of the Divine, a strict religious cult in England – but is it actually real?

There’s no shortage of movies and TV shows when it comes to cults. From recent documentaries like Trust Me: The False Prophet to horror classics like The Wicker Man and Kill List, it’s a subject that keeps coming back.

Unchosen leans into that same territory, depicting a patriarchal Christian sect that feels unsettlingly grounded.

So, it’s fair to ask: how much of it is real?

Unchosen explores a cult “hiding in plain sight” (Credit: Netflix)

Is the Fellowship of the Divine real?

No, the Fellowship of the Divine isn’t a real organisation.

However, creator Julie Gearey built the world of Unchosen using real testimonies from former cult members.

“I always want a level of immersion so I read a lot, but the main source was talking directly to people who’d been involved,” she said.

That research came with challenges. Most current members of closed communities aren’t accessible, so the team spoke to people who had managed to leave.

“What we found was that quite a lot of them were traumatised… so it was important to reassure them as much as we could.”

In short, while the cult itself isn’t real, the experiences behind it very much are.

Is Unchosen based on a true story?

Not exactly, but it draws heavily from real-life accounts.

Key themes in the series come directly from those testimonies. Repressed sexuality, for example, is something Gearey said came up in conversations with former members.

Alcohol abuse is another thread. In the show, it becomes both a coping mechanism and a tool for control.

“I think it’s because people are miserable. They’re drinking to suppress that misery. So we talked a lot about that, how it would be interesting to see people drinking whiskey socially, but then to also use that as an instrument of coercion, manipulation and control,” Gearey added.

The show suggests thousands of cults exist in the UK (Credit: Netflix)

How many cults are there in the UK?

Unchosen claims there are over 2,000 cults operating in the UK – and that figure appears to be accurate.

Reports have previously suggested there could be thousands of “high-control groups” across the country, many of them operating quietly within communities.

That’s part of what makes the show so effective. These groups don’t always look extreme from the outside. In many cases, they exist in plain sight.

Identifying them is another challenge. Many are secretive by design, and not all openly identify as cults.

Groups like the Plymouth Brethren have denied that label, despite criticism from former members. Others, like Scientology, have long faced similar accusations.

Unchosen isn’t anti-religion

Despite its subject matter, Gearey has been clear about one thing: Unchosen isn’t an attack on faith.

“I have great respect for people that have faith and this drama isn’t anti-religion, it’s about a cult and not about anything mainstream,” she said.

“It’s clear that it’s not anti-religious or anti-faith.”

Siobhan Finneran, who plays Mrs Phillips, also brushed off concerns about backlash.

“Whatever happens, happens… when it’s a drama and it’s fictional then it’s very different. I’m certainly not concerned,” she said.

Then added: “They don’t have tellies anyway so we’ll be ok. Ha!”

Read more: The 10 best Siobhan Finneran movies & TV shows to watch before Unchosen

Unchosen is available to stream on Netflix now.

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