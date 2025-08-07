Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny faces danger as things with new chatroom friend Mike take a dark turn

Vinny finds himself in unexpected danger next week in Emmerdale spoilers, as his growing friendship with newcomer Mike takes a dark and unsettling turn.

What begins as a harmless bond that Vinny struck up in a helpline chatroom, quickly spirals into something more sinister, leaving fans questioning Mike’s true motives.

And spoilers hint that Vinny may be in over his head — and the fallout could change everything.

It’s clear Vinny’s feelings for Kammy have not gone away (Credit: ITV)

Vinny cannot cope with his feelings after Kammy kiss

Desperately trying to have the perfect wedding after her last debacle, Gabby pressing ahead with her extravagant wedding plans. But she has no idea this groom is also debating his sexuality.

Vinny first realised these feelings after he tried to kiss best mate Kammy. After the embarrassing incident, Vinny went into denial as he tried to convince himself he was straight. But his attraction towards Kammy won’t go away, so Vinny knows he’s got to figure out his sexual identity.

In search of answers, Vinny talked to Aaron, but stopped short of revealing his feelings were for another man.

Still unable to open up to anyone he knows, Vin ventured onto an online chat room. He made contact with a lad called Mike, who seems to be experiencing the same confusion he is.

Mike gives Vinny hope he can sort his confusion out (Credit: ITV)

Vinny meets Mike in Emmerdale spoilers

As the week begins, the pair arrange to meet up in person. Not wanting to risk anyone seeing them, they head to a secluded countryside spot. Vinny feels at ease he chats to Mike and is appreciative of his advice and support.

When Mike asks Vinny outright if he’s gay, he’s unable to give him an answer. He’s not ready to put a label on who he is, but hopes Mike will help him get to that place.

Vinny arranges to see Mike again. But is still totally confused as he shares a passionate kiss with Gabby.

When Gabby announces she’s going to spend the night at a spa, things take a turn for Vinny. He recieves an urgent message from Mike asking if he can see him.

Mike is not at all who he seems to be (Credit: ITV)

Mike turns on Vinny in Emmerdale spoilers

As Gabby heads off to pamper herself, Mike arrive and confesses his partner has kicked him out and he’s got nowhere to go.

Playing on what he says is chemistry between him and Vinny, but Vinny insists there is no atttraction. And it’s then that things change as Mike turns violent. Vinny realises to his horror that Mike is not the person he claimed to be.

As Vinny fears for his safety, Gabby suddenly realises she’s left her phone at home. She heads back to retrieve it, but what will she find when she gets there? Can Gabby manage to rescue Vinny from Mike’s clutches? And is she about to discover the truth about her fiancé?

Read more: Charity will be pregnant in Emmerdale after IVF heartbreak