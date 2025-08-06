Emmerdale spoilers: Charity confirmed pregnant next week after baby fears, but everything might not be as it seems

In tonight’s Emmerdale (Wednesday August 6) Charity Dingle believed the IVF implantation she had had not taken. Sarah was distraught to think her baby dream was lost.

However, spoilers for next week (August 11-15) show Charity is actually pregnant after all. Sarah and Jacob are overjoyed – but is everything as it seems?

Mack was not happy about Charity being Sarah’s surrogate (Credit: ITV)

Sarah unable to have children so Charity stepped in in Emmerdale spoilers

After Sarah Sugden had an emergency hysterectomy, she no longer had the option of becoming a mum. She had already had some eggs removed, so decided to try surrogacy. However due to her life-limiting condition no professional agency would touch her.

Charity asked Victoria Sugden, Sarah’s aunt, to carry the baby. But when she said no, Charity offered to do it instead. She passed all the tests, and despite it threatening her marriage to Mackenzie Boyd, Charity went through with the implantation.

Now everyone is waiting patiently to see if it has taken.

Charity told Vanessa her worries (Credit: ITV)

Charity fears it’s failed after suffering bleeding

After taking a fall on Tuesday night (August 5) Charity was worried, but didn’t confess to Sarah. On Wednesday, Charity was organising an engagement party to stay distracted.

But stressed and unusually quiet Charity then rushed off to the bathroom. Vanessa sensed something wasn’t right and went after her. Charity confessed she was bleeding and decided to go home rather than face telling Sarah.

Sarah however, followed her and Charity admitted she had been bleeding: “I don’t think it’s taken,” she cried. Sarah protested it might still be all right, but Charity told her: “I know my own body. I’m so sorry.”

Sarah and Jacob celebrate the news they’re going to be parents (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers reveal baby joy ahead for Charity and Sarah

All is not lost, however, because spoilers for next week confirm Charity is pregnant.

Charity wants to try again with another implantation which Mack agrees to and Cain offers to pay for with some secret money he has stashed away.

However at the clinic Charity takes a pregnancy test and is confirmed as pregnant already! The positive news comes as a complete shock for Charity and Mack and Sarah and Jacob.

Sarah wants to tell everyone and makes a big baby announcement in the middle of The Woolpack. But does Charity really want the whole village knowing she’s expecting?

What fans are saying

However, according to Emmerdale Insider, viewers are sure something isn’t quite right here. They think Charity is not pregnant with Sarah and Jacob’s baby, but actually Mackenzie’s.

“So next week Charity is pregnant but she’s hiding something I bet it’s Mack baby and she’s going to lie to him and say it’s Sarah’s and Jacob’s,” suggested one on Twitter (X).

Another questioned: “Charity’s already pregnant!!! Is it Sarah and Jacob’s embryo, or what?”

“Why do I have the feeling Charity is going to get pregnant but not with Sarah and Jacob’s baby but with Mack’s?” added one more.