Emmerdale spoilers: First look at next week’s twists – Vinny in danger and Ruby lashes out at Manpreet

Things are heating up in Emmerdale spoilers next week as more intense storylines take centre stage. Vinny is caught up in a terrifying situation and Ruby unleashes her fury on Manpreet.

Also, Belle and Kammy hit it off, April is in danger and Robert hits out – at Harry, just as John had hoped.

Here’s your first look at what’s coming up in the village next week…

Ruby sees red when Manpreet mentions Steph’s name (Credit: ITV)

1. Ruby and Manpreet go head-to-head

Covering at the Depot, Ruby confronts Manpreet over something she saw the day before. Manpreet is embarrassed and wants to have it out with Ruby.

As Ruby keeps brushing her off, Manpreet hijacks a forklift and refuses to get off until Ruby speaks to her.

Will Ruby and Manpreet call a truce? (Credit: ITV)

When Manpreet brings up Ruby cheating with Cain, she remains unbothered. But as soon as she mentions Steph, Ruby loses it and attacks her.

Both Ruby and Manpreet are arrested for ABH. And after a night in custody – will they make up?

2. Vinny is in danger

Vinny has struck up a bond with newcomer Mike (Credit: ITV)

Vinny chats to Mike in the nearby countryside and the pair grow close. Mike wonders if Vinny is gay and he opens up about his confusion. But the pair agree to meet again.

Vinny feels guilty as he shares a passionate kiss with Gabby, who is planning something behind his back and tells him she is away to a spa night.

Mike is acting suspiciously (Credit: ITV)

Mike shows up after his partner kicked him out. While he tries to get Vinny to admit there is something between them, Vinny is still in denial.

After rejecting him, Mike suddenly turns on him. But Gabby is on her way home as she left her phone there – will she arrive in time?

Belle and Kammy could make the perfect match (Credit: ITV)

3. Belle and Kammy hit it off

After Nicola persuaded her to go on a dating app, Belle tells Kammy that it was Nicola who swiped right on him. And he hides his disappointment.

But sensing there is more to it, Cain warns Kammy off leaving Belle mortified. But even Lydia wonders if there is a spark between the pair.

April gets her birthday wish of sleeping with Dylan (Credit: ITV)

4. April is manipulated by Ray in Emmerdale spoilers

It’s April’s 16th and all she wants is for her and Dylan to sleep together for the first time. Mandy ultimately catches them afterwards and fills Marlon in.

While he is uneasy, Rhona reminds him that April can make her own decisions and he tries to be as normal as possible with her.

April is horrified to realise Ray wants her to work for him (Credit: ITV)

April is horrified that Dylan is still mixed up in Ray’s dodgy deals. But things get even worse when she realises Ray has organised for her to do the drug drop-off.

Torn and scared, Ray manipulates her into agreeing and in return Dylan won’t have to do any others.

Frightened April carries out a drug drop for Ray (Credit: ITV)

Marlon decides to accept that April and Dylan are together, choosing to trust her. But she hugs him with a rucksack full of drugs, clearly feeling guilty.

Harry’s playing gets on Robert’s nerves (Credit: ITV)

5. John continues his vendetta against Robert in Emmerdale spoilers

Vic persuades Robert to spend some time with Harry. But when John spots Robert and Aaron chatting together in the cafe, he gets jealous – and comes up with a plan through Harry.

When Harry won’t stop drumming, Robert loses his temper and shouts at him. And as luck would have it (or not) John arrives just in time. Robert is devastated when his nephew clings to John.

John tells Aaron about Robert; shouting at Harry (Credit: ITV)

After the whole situation, John relishes in talking bad about Robert to Aaron. But will Aaron react the way he wants him to?

Charity discovers she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

6. Also in Emmerdale spoilers next week Charity is pregnant

Mack agrees Charity can try another embryo transfer. Sarah is touched when Cain decides to pay for it using secret funds that Moira doesn’t know about. But where did he get the money from?

Later, it’s confirmed that Charity is pregnant. To celebrate, Sarah has a big baby announcement in the Woolpack.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

