Mackenzie Boyd’s fate revealed in Emmerdale – everything we know about what happens next

Emmerdale has confirmed Mackenzie Boyd’s fate at last, and it’s clear the drama is only just beginning here.

John’s reign of terror continues to escalate next week — and now Aaron looks set to be the next victim caught in his dangerous game.

With lives on the line and tensions rising, next week’s episodes promise shocking twists that fans won’t want to miss.

John looked down at his latest victim (Credit: ITV)

Aaron found out John’s lies in Emmerdale tonight

Last week Mackenzie was attacked by John who shot him with an arrow and then smashed him with a rock. It didn’t look like he could have survived that and it was assumed he was dead and buried.

However tonight, Friday August 29, secrets were revealed – including what had really happened to Mack.

First Aaron found out from a neighbour landlord that John supposedly called was actually dead. Then he broke into the locked room and discovered it was in fact a room of John’s things from when he was a kid.

Reasling the house belonged to John, he wanted answers from his husband. John fabricated a story that his mum dying in the house tainted his memories of it. John claimed he wasn’t ready to talk about his mum as he hadn’t been able to save her from the cancer.

Mackenzie is alive in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The truth about Mackenzie in Emmerdale revealed

Aaron immediately gave in and opened about Faith’s death. He also confided about Chas’ cancer and how he understood how scared John was.

John then suggested they stayed. He felt at home there and wondered if they could start afresh in the cottage together. Aaron agreed.

Later John headed back into the woods and opened a hatch into an underground bunker. And inside was none other than Mackenzie! Groggy, woozy and barely conscious, but definitely still alive.

Aaron is in terrible danger (Credit: ITV)

Aaron in danger in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers

With Mackeznie held captive in the bunker by John, Emmerdale has remained tight-lipped about what will happen to him now, other than to encourage us to watch this next chapter unfold next week.

However, we do know John has Aaron in his sights as he takes action to keep full control of his husband – which could prove fatal.

The couple return to the village and reveal they are moving to John’s place for good. Robert finds out and begs Aaron not to go, even moving in for a kiss. Aaron is obviously torn, but will he give in?

John later gets Aaron back at the cottage and wants to make sure he keeps him there. So he drugs his whiskey and is pleased when Aaron is affected by just one glass. Seizing control and fawning over looking after his husband, John has Aaron exactly where he wants him.

But when John heads out, Aaron has another glass – is he going to be okay? Or has John inadvertantly struck again and killed his husband?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Aaron in danger and Paddy’s discovery

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!