Emmerdale spoilers: Robert kisses Aaron as John’s plot takes another dark turn

Fans of Emmerdale are in for an emotional rollercoaster next week as spoilers reveal Robert Sugden shares another kiss with Aaron Dingle.

But their tender moment comes under terrifying circumstances, with Robert desperately trying to save Aaron from dangerous John, whose deadly actions have already shaken the village.

Could this reunion mark a new beginning for Robron — or the start of even more heartbreak?

Chas learns that Aaron and John are moving away for good (Credit: ITV)

Aaron starting to grow suspicious in Emmerdale spoilers

Killer John has struck again and appears to have claimed Mackenzie as his latest victim. A showdown in the woods saw John shoot Mack with an arrow then smash his head in with a rock to protect his secret.

We currently have no idea if Mack is dead or alive and being held hostage somewhere. But we do know the net is closing in on John and he’s struggling to hold it together.

Aaron and John have now left the Dales for a fresh start, but it’s clear Aaron is starting to wonder if something else is wrong here.

As next week starts, John and Aaron pop back to the village to have lunch with Chas. She’s gutted when Aaron confirms he and John are moving away for good.

However, Aaron has concerns about John’s behaviour. He tries to downplay them and pretend it’s nothing, but Chas knows her son and realises something isn’t right. Will she get to the bottom of it?

Aaron can’t resist Robert (Credit: ITV)

Robert takes action

Meanwhile, having not heard from Mack since the text John sent pretending to be him, Charity is worried about her husband. She knows they’ve got their issues and he has called time on their marriage, but she is fearful something has happened to him.

Charity decides to report his disappearance to the police, and when John finds out he panics. He makes a excuse and rushes off, which leaves Aaron even more confused. However he still doesn’t add it all up.

Victoria has also overheard Charity’s concerns about Mack and tells Robert. He too is suspicious. Vic also lets slip that Aaron and John are permanently moving into John’s childhood home, which enrages Robert.

Determined not to lose the man he loves, Robert decides it’s time to take action…

Hope for Robron? (Credit: ITV)

Robert kisses Aaron in Emmerdale spoilers

Robert arrives at Aaron’s place to find him packing up. He lays his heart on the line and begs Aaron to see he’s making a mistake by leaving with John.

The chemistry is clearly still there between the exes as Robert moves closer and tells Aaron to stop fighting his true feelings. Robert then plants a kiss on Aaron’s lips. Will this be enough to make Aaron realise who his heart really belongs with?

And with John’s next move drugging Aaron to keep him under his control, can Robert save him from John before it’s too late?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

